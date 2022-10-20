Ivy Tech Kokomo’s School of Advanced Manufacturing Engineering & Applied Science will be the focus of an informational session Tuesday.
Attendees can tour the new campus, see Ivy Tech’s simulation labs that offer real-world experience and learn about available job opportunities.
The program begins at 6 p.m. in Hingst Hall.
The event will cover programs offered at the college’s Kokomo, Logansport and Peru sites, all part of the College’s Kokomo Service Area that includes Cass, Fulton, Howard, Miami, Pulaski and Tipton counties.
Programs offered in the School of Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering & Applied Science include Advanced Automation & Robotics Technology; Agriculture; Automotive Technology; Diesel Technology; Building Construction Technology; Engineering Technology; Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning; Industrial Technology; Machine Tool Technology; Manufacturing Productions and Operation; Mechanical Engineering Technology; and Smart Manufacturing and Digital Integration.
For more information about how to register, go to ivytech.edu/tuesday or email Kokomo-enrollment@ivytech.edu. Walk-ins are welcome.
