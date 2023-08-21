TIPTON — Police say a Westfield teenager was killed Saturday night during a multi-vehicle crash near downtown Tipton.
Around 10 p.m. Saturday, authorities were called to the area of South Main Street, just north of 300 South, in reference to the incident, according to an Indiana State Police media release.
Preliminary investigation into the crash later revealed that Harrison M. Schwinn, 19, of Anderson, was driving a 2010 Dodge Challenger northbound on Main Street and was approaching 300 South, per the release.
Then, for an undetermined reason, police say Schwinn's vehicle traveled across the center line of the roadway and into the southbound lane.
At the same time, investigators note that a 2012 Volkswagen driven by Cory C. Schooley, 17, of Westfield, was traveling southbound on Main Street and was struck by Schwinn's vehicle.
A front-seat passenger in Schooley's vehicle, 17-year-old Jaxson K. Schooley, was pronounced deceased at the scene, police stated in the release.
Schwinn and Cory Schooley were both transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, according to police, and their current conditions are unknown.
At this time, investigators have determined that neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to play a factor in the crash, and no further details of the incident are expected to be released, the release indicated.
Assisting ISP at the scene were the Tipton City Police Department, the Tipton County Sheriff's Department, the Cicero Fire Department, Cicero EMS, Samaritan Air, Paddock's Towing and the Tipton County Coroner's Office.
