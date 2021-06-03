GREENTOWN — Firefighters say a passerby reported a house fire Wednesday morning near downtown Greentown in which a teenager was sleeping and unaware of the blaze.
Greentown Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jason Weaver said the passerby reported the fire at 503 E. Main St. at around 10:45 a.m.
When responders arrived, the attached garage was fully engulfed and the fire had spread to the house.
Weaver said they learned on scene that a 16-year-old boy had been sleeping on a couch inside, but was able to escape once he was alerted to the fire.
He said the fire eventually spread to the second-story attic area of the house, but firefighters were able to contain the blaze by around 12:50 p.m.
An investigation revealed the fire started in the garage due to an electrical issue.
Weaver said the garage and all its contents are a total loss, but some items in the house would be salvageable.
Property records show the 1,800-square-foot home was built in 1900. Weaver said an addition had been built on the house and there was a lot of dead space throughout the structure.
Assisting on scene were fire departments from Converse, Swayzee, Taylor and Wildcat townships, as well as responders from EMA and Howard Community Regional Health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.