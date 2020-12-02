PERU — Police say a South Bend teenager, who reportedly had run away from home, was taken into custody Tuesday evening after a short vehicle pursuit along U.S. 31 in Miami County.
Authorities also note that three other juvenile passengers inside his vehicle at the time are not expected to face any charges in relation to the incident, and they have since been reunited with their families.
According to an Indiana State Police media release, the unidentified 17-year-old was taken into custody on charges of resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle without ever having been licensed, after police initiated a traffic stop near the area of U.S. 31 and Miami County Road 500 South around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said that the Dodge Caravan the male was driving at the time did not have a license plate, and police also noticed a broken taillight.
However, the Dodge did not stop when triggered to do so, and a pursuit ensued, authorities stated.
The short pursuit ended when the teen crashed his vehicle into a field near Indiana 218 and Cass County Road 500 West, and police say the male then fled the scene on foot.
Four hours later — after a report of a stolen vehicle nearby — police were able to locate the teen and take him into custody, the release stated.
Due to the age of the juvenile, police did not release the teen's identity at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.