Police have now arrested three teen males — two of whom are just 14 years of age — in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Kokomo boy near the Lincolnwood Apartments last month.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, one 14-year-old is facing a Level 2 preliminary felony charge of conspiracy to commit robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, while the other 14-year-old is facing a preliminary charge of attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, also a Level 2 felony.
Police have also arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with the incident, and he is facing a preliminary charge of attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 2 felony, the release indicated.
As per Indiana law, police did not release the identities of the three due to their ages.
Around 10:38 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2019, police were dispatched to the area of the Lincolnwood Apartments in reference to an individual who was shot.
When officers arrived, they located the body of Dalton Wayne Fisher, 15, who had suffered apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers also located a female standing near the victim, a release stated at the time. She was identified as the victim’s sister, 22-year-old Kyli L. Fisher, who told authorities the pair had traveled to the apartment complex in a black Pontiac Grand Prix to allegedly sell marijuana.
After the siblings were parked, two unidentified black males then got into the vehicle, Kyli told police, and an altercation ensued with several shots fired.
In addition to the recent arrests of the three teenagers, Kyli was arrested shortly after the incident on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 3 felony, possession of a handgun without a permit, a misdemeanor, and dealing a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Anyone with additional information on this active investigation is urged to contact Detective Erik Fogg at 765-456-7369 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
