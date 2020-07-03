PERU - Police say a Tennessee woman was killed Thursday afternoon on U.S. 31 in Miami County, after a driver pulled in front of her.
Elizabeth Annette Stevens, 72, Nashville, Tennessee, was driving a 2019 Nissan Rogue north on U.S. 31 near 1600 North at around 4:05 p.m., according to a release.
Grant Boldry, 23, Rochester, was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck east on 1600 North, approaching U.S. 31. Police say Boldry crossed the south lanes of U.S. 31 and stopped at the medium crossover, but failed to yield to northbound traffic on U.S. 31.
Boldry pulled into to the path of Stevens' Nissan, causing it to strike the truck in the passenger's side.
Stevens died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. A passenger in the Nissan, John Stevens, 75, Nashville, was flown by medial helicopter to a South Bend hospital with unknown injuries.
Boldry was also flown from the crash scene by medical helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital. He is believed to have non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation, but the use of alcohol or drugs is not suspected as having contributed to the crash.
