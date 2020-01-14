The TenPoint Coalition of Kokomo is hosting a training session for anyone interested in participating with the group at 6 p.m. today, Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Center Township Community Service Building, 213 E. Jefferson St.
The training will be facilitated by Rev. Charles Harrison, who is the president of the Indianapolis TenPoint Coalition.
The TenPoint Coalition works in partnership with the Indiana Attorney General’s Office and is made up of men and women who focus on a “boots on the ground” approach when it comes to curbing gun violence, its website states. That’s mainly done through public safety walks conducted by coalition teams, which occur several times a week in regular intervals in key “high crime” neighborhoods throughout a city.
