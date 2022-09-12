Stellantis reached a tentative agreement with United Auto Workers Local 1166 on Sunday evening, following a strike for improved working conditions at the Kokomo casting plant that began at midnight Saturday.
UAW 1166 is holding meetings Monday to inform union members what the tentative agreement includes. Then, a ratification vote must be passed to end the strike.
In a press release posted to the UAW website, Cindy Estrada, UAW vice president and director of the Stellantis department, explained the tentative agreement addresses union concerns over maintenance to the plant’s HVAC system and “dozens of demands that the members had submitted."
“This agreement will address these and many other issues that will benefit the Local 1166 members,” Estrada wrote.
“Stellantis confirms that the Company and UAW Local 1166, representing the workers at the Kokomo, Indiana, Casting Plant, have reached a proposed tentative agreement on a new local contract,” Stellantis spokeswoman Jodi Tinson wrote via email. “As the tentative agreement still needs to be ratified by the workforce, we will not comment further.”
“The bargaining committee stood strong with the support of the striking UAW Local 1166 members to win an agreement that will correct the poor working conditions,” UAW President Ray Curry said in UAW's press release. “This tentative agreement is a testament to UAW solidarity. Their working conditions will greatly improve, and they have given us all inspiration to fight for justice and respect in our workplaces.”
“The auto companies must know that our members will not be sacrificed with cost cutting efforts as they transition the auto industry,” Region 2B Director Wayne Blanchard wrote in the press release. “The UAW membership has delivered quality products with their hard work and dedication while Stellantis has reaped record profits. Local 1166 members have shown that the membership of the UAW will push back when the company shows little regard for how their employees are treated.”
According to Stellantis’ website, the Kokomo Casting Plant employs 1,213 people. More than 1,000 of those workers are represented by the UAW.
The website also states “Kokomo Casting is the world’s largest die cast facility.”
The casting plant produces transmission/transaxle cases, engine blocks and aluminum transmission components.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.