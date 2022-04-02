The Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety on Monday voted to rejoin a state litigation settlement spurred from the opioid epidemic that will bring the city about $2.5 million over the next 18 years.
Last year, Terre Haute joined other Indiana municipalities in opting out of the state’s portion of a national settlement with distributors and makers of opioids, such as Oxycontin.
“It is very confusing. There is a battle with local government and the state to try to determine how to distribute these funds from opioid settlements. The legislature has passed a change that makes everyone feel more comfortable, so we are wanting to opt back in” under the state’s settlement plan, said City Attorney Eddie Felling.
The state’s original litigation stipulated 15% of a $507 million settlement go to local government. That was amended to 35% to local government and the majority of the state’s portion going to the Indiana Family Social Services Administration.
The city will receive about $2.5 million total “between the two settlements with McKesson Corp and Johnson & Johnson,” Felling said. However, distributions will be made over a period of 11 to 18 years between the two settlements, Felling said, adding the city is waiting on information from the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance on how the funds can be used.
“We will not get a lump sum,” Felling said. “We are waiting on direction on how we will establish our fund for this and how we are going to be able to spend that money. More likely than not, like with the (American Rescue Plan) funds, we will sit on it and let it grow and get a good action in place and figure out how we will spend the money,” he said.
“We are happy with it and there is a possibility for future settlements ... but we might get an installment on this in the next few months,” Felling said.
In another issue, a city bus transit contract, the last of eight union bargaining contracts for the city, gained approval from the board.
The three-year contract gives a 2% wage increase this year to transit workers; 2% wage increase in 2023; and a 1% raise in 2024.
“This contract is a little different than our other contracts. We have hoped for a four-year deal but the rules are different with the transit union on how long of a contract they can enter into,” Felling said. “This includes 2022 so there will be some retroactive pay.”
Felling said the board is pleased with the contracts it has in place.
“This contract has a lower (wage increase) than the others, but because these contracts are different, there is a reason behind that. This contract is shorter, and three years will go by quickly since we are already in year one of the contract. In a year and a half, we will have to start negotiations again” on a new transit contract, Felling said.
Additionally, the board approved an operating agreement between the Terre Haute Transit Authority and Ivy Tech Community College for bus service.
“Ridership is low because of COVID, but they still need the service, so we are here to provide it,” said Transit Director Debbie Hensley. “I increased the contract due to cost factors, with the cost of fuel,” equipment parts and employee costs, Hensley said.
Last year, the contract was $61,200, which was about the same as in 2020. The new contract is $67,214 paid to the city.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a $22,900 contract with Great Lakes Urban Forestry Management to complete a tree inventory in the city. The new survey will cover 5,000 trees of the city’s more than 18,000 trees.
• Approved a change in the city’s 457 Deferred Compensation Plan that allows city employees to contribute to a Roth IRA under the plan. Contributions will be voluntary and the city will not match employee contributions.
• Approved a request from Paitson Brothers, which is celebrating 100 years as a Lennox dealership, to close 12th Street from Wabash Avenue to the alley north of Wabash Avenue from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 28.
• Approved a request from Mental Health America to close 25th Street between Elm and Locust Streets and Blakely Avenue between Locust Street and Sixth Avenue on May 21 for a walk/run for veterans who lost their lives to suicide.
• Approved request from Arts Illiana to close Sixth Street from Wabash Avenue to Cherry Street, the alley running between Fifth and Sixth Streets and the alley running between Sixth and Seventh Streets, during the Arts Illiana Festival on June 25.
• Approved a parade permit to Indiana State University for its homecoming parade Oct. 22.
• Approved a request from Sonka Irish Pub to close 14th Street from Wabash Avenue to the alley behind the pub from 7 a.m. June 24 to midnight June 25 for a private event; and close the same street at 10 a.m. Oct. 21 until 6 p.m. Oct. 22 for ISU homecoming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.