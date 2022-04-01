City officials announced buzz-worthy news Friday. Netflix executives were coming to Kokomo to film a remake of "Terror Squad," the cult movie classic that premiered in 1987 and was filmed almost entirely in the city.
Officials said they were in discussions with April Fewell, the producer and creative director on the project, who said interest in remaking the movie heightened last year after an unnamed Netflix executive mentioned the film during a pitch meeting.
“Anyone who has seen the original was forever changed by the experience,” Fewell said in a press release. “Once we secured funding and a commitment from Netflix, coming back to Kokomo was a no-brainer.”
By Friday afternoon, the Facebook post of the release had garnered over 540 shares and nearly 400 likes, with some commenting on their excitement that a movie company was coming to the city for the remake.
But the news was a thinly vailed homage to the day it was released.
Producer April Fewell? More like April Fools.
Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore told the Tribune that city development specialists Tom Tolen and Steve Geiselman came to him with the idea of issuing an April Fools' press release.
"I was all on board, yet we all knew we needed something 'safe' to run," Moore said in a text. "With so many people here in Kokomo that still remember when it was filmed (and many that were extras in the movie itself) coupled with the amount of older movies that have been remade in recent years, we thought this would be the perfect 'fake news story' to post."
But the April Fools' Day joke had some real-life fallout. Moore said Indianapolis-based WRTV almost ran the story. The station on Facebook said: "You ALMOST got us! Remember folks — be careful what you trust on the internet today!"
Tolen also ended up getting a number of calls from people interested in auditioning for the movie, after the city first released the announcement with his cell number as the the one to call to schedule a casting time.
Filming of "Terror Squad" began at various locations around the city in 1986. A crash scene was shot at Highland Park, with one car exploding into flames. Other scenes were filmed downtown.
The film revolves around a group of Libyan terrorists who attempt an attack on a nuclear plant situated, in the movie’s reality, within Kokomo city limits.
The attack is thwarted by vigilant police officers, leading three remaining attackers to embark on an epic car chase, which takes up a noticeable chunk of the movie’s roughly 90-minute run time.
Two surviving terrorists take refuge in the fictional Hoosier High School — in reality what is now Central Middle School — where they take a group of students in detention hostage.
The film starred famous athlete-turned-actor Chuck Connors, and between 900 to 1,000 local residents ended up auditioning to be included in the film.
One of the more outrageous claims of the April Fools' release was that movie producers wanted to rebuild the smokestack at Warren’s Auto Parts to recreate the dramatic scene in the movie where it collapsed.
“The production company has requested the replacement of the smokestack,” Moore said in the fake release. “So, city crews will begin reconstruction of the 100-foot tower as soon as possible.”
Moore told the Tribune that it's been fun to read the comments and see the shares on the post, and he hopes everyone got a good laugh from the city's prank.
"Our intent was obviously to entertain, but we hope everyone had fun with the 'chase' down memory lane," Moore said. "I'm sure Chuck Connors would be proud!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.