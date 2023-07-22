WINDFALL — The average age of a farmer in the United States is 57.5 years old, according to the 2017 Census of Agriculture. That’s nearly a decade older than when the census was first conducted in 1945 and almost two years older than the 2012 census.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release the 2022 census in 2024, but the trend is clear: farmers in the U.S. are getting older.
That can be, in part, chalked up to the fact many children of farmers are uninterested in taking over their family farm, choosing instead to go down a different career path.
Leaving the farm was never considered by the Ripbergers, though.
“The farm is all we know and ever did,” Jacob said. “There’s not a lot of jobs where you can work with both your dad and grandpa every day. It’s a special thing to be able to do.”
Both Jessica and Jacob Ripberger have both returned to the farm after graduating from Purdue University West Lafayette. Their youngest sibling Joni is currently enrolled at Purdue University and working on getting her real estate license and plans to specialize in farm real estate.
The farm life and the duties that come with it are ingrained in all the Ripberger children. They would go to school — Jessica and Jacob at Tri-Central and Joni at Tipton — play sports, come home and then help mom and dad with the farm until dark.
“It’s really the only time you get to see them — you got to be out there with them — so it’s definitely one of our core memories,” Jessica said.
The Ripbergers can trace their farming roots back to at least their great-grandparents. Like a majority of Indiana farmers, the Ripberger farm grows corn and soybeans. In addition, the farm raises cattle that it sells for freezer beef.
The family also raises some animals to sell to local 4-H'ers. It’s a way the family gives back to a program that gave so much to them. Jacob, Jessica and Joni are all 10-year 4-H'ers.
On the farm, the Ripberger children do whatever is needed for that day, whether that means taking care of the farm animals, general farm chores or clearing rocks from the farm fields.
“Every day it seems like I learn something new,” Jacob said.
When they’re not on the farm, Jacob and Jessica are entrepreneurs.
Jacob is a Beck’s seed dealer, while Jessica is the owner of her own boutique, Starred Leather & Co.
The business, which she started in 2020, sells handmade Western-styled products, such as jewelry, handbags, leather belts, phone cases, Apple watch bands, dog leashes and collars and more.
“I want to bring the Western fashion, turquoise rings, real leather, real cowhide, to the Midwest,” Jessica said. “You don’t see much of it around here.”
