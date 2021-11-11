When duty calls, you answer.
That’s exactly what the Kokomo and Howard County community did once it heard one of the Marines killed in the Aug. 26 suicide bomber attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, was from Logansport.
Marine Cpl. Humberto A. “Bert” Sanchez, 22, was in Kabul to assist with the evacuation of more than 100,000 Americans and Afghan refugees when he was killed. Twelve other U.S. troops and 180 Afghans were also killed while Sanchez and his teammates were assisting fleeing families at the airport.
Sanchez’s sacrifice was not overlooked by local veterans. Roderick Love, a Marine veteran who served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, and Michael Scircle, an Army veteran, proposed the idea while at American Legion Post 6, 2604 S. Lafountain St., that the legion and its members hold a fundraiser for Sanchez’s family.
What was supposed to be just a simple, small fundraiser turned into a large-scale event in the form of a golf outing, with the help of John Bowman, an Operation Desert Storm veteran and trustee for the golf course, and others.
On Sept. 26, the Kokomo American Legion Golf Course held the outing, which was a success.
More than 100 golfers came out to play. The event was so successful that the golf course ran out of golf carts to give to teams.
In all, with the money from the golf outing and donations from the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1152 and the Kokomo Forty and Eight Voiture 1103, the community raised more than $18,000 from the golf outing at the Kokomo American Legion Golf Course and donations for Sanchez’s family. The check was presented to Sanchez’s mother at Legion Post 6 last month.
“I was flattered and honored at the same time,” Love said about the fundraiser’s turnout. “What really made it all amazing, his (Sanchez’s) mother remembered me because I went to the viewing in Logansport. ... Out of the people she’s seen since her son passed, she remembered my face. I kinda almost broke down.”
Both Love and Scircle were recognized by Howard County Superior Court II Judge Brant Parry at Monday’s Howard County Veterans Court commencement with plaques made by Kokomo Opalescent Glass. Both Love and Scircle are graduates of the pretrial diversion program.
“We have a phrase on the back of all of our Veterans Court shirts that says ‘Rise and Fight,’” Parry said. “These men did that when they were in the program. ... They continue to do that for this community.”
But that shouldn’t be too surprising in a community like Howard County, which has one of the largest veteran populations per capita in the state and always goes big when it comes to helping veterans and their families.
For Love, the reason he wanted to raise money was simple: It’s what Marines do for fellow Marines and their families.
“I’m a Marine, and that’s what we do,” Love said. “He’s my brother, even though I didn’t even know him. Every Marine is your brother. It’s also just a veteran thing. He was close to our community. There really was no questioning or asking, it’s just what we do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.