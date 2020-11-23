BMV branches closed until Saturday
All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed today and Friday, Nov. 27 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Saturday, November 28.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you visit IN.gov/BMV.
Post office closed for holiday
Retail services at Post Offices throughout Indiana will be closed for Thanksgiving Day. Regularly scheduled mail delivery, P.O. Box and caller services will also be suspended for the holiday.
Customers requiring postal services can use the Self-Service Kiosk available at select post offices. The ATM-like kiosk, which accepts debit and credit cards only, can handle 80 percent of the transactions conducted at the retail counter such as buying stamps, mailing a parcel, or shipping an urgent letter or package by Express or Priority Mail.
The Postal Service will be collecting outgoing mail from its blue collection boxes after 3 .m. on Thanksgiving Day in Kokomo at the Webster and Sycamore street locations.
Mail will be delivered as scheduled on Friday, Nov. 27. Post Offices also will resume regularly scheduled retail lobby hours on Nov. 27.
Government offices to be closed today
All local, state and federal offices will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, and will reopen Friday, Nov. 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.