The decade that just hours ago received its final goodbyes included some of the most vital years in Kokomo’s history.
From natural disasters to economic recovery and an enormous amount of development, the city and its future has shifted dramatically from 10 years ago.
We can’t tell you whether that shift will continue at the same rapid pace we’ve all grown accustomed to. But we can tell you what happened to put us here.
There were tragedies and causes for celebration. Change and growth.
Disagreements about where the city was heading, and moments of unity.
Here are the biggest stories from the previous decade:
1. Tornadoes
Two tornadoes, one in 2013, another in 2016, left an indelible impact on the people of Kokomo.
The first came on Nov. 17, 2013; the National Weather Service later determined two category F2 tornadoes had cut through the south end of Kokomo that day, causing “considerable damage” and hitting estimated top speeds of 120 miles per hour.
An initial assessment completed two days later by the city determined 300 homes and commercial properties in total were damaged. Dozens of homes and up to 30 businesses were destroyed.
In all, $2.8 million in damages to Howard County homes was recorded.
Roughly three years later, the day started out like most days on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016. It was hot and muggy, and weather forecasters predicted that was how it was going to stay.
But that all changed by the afternoon, when a unique combination of air moisture and atmospheric pressure triggered severe storms across northern Indiana.
Tornado alerts started popping up on cell phones in Howard County just after 3 p.m. Twenty minutes later, an EF3 tornado landed just west of Kokomo and tore a more than 8-mile path through the city and county.
In just 14 minutes, the twister destroyed 80 structures, including the Starbucks near the Markland Mall, and damaged around 1,000 more. When it was all said and done, the storm that packed wind gusts up to 152 miles per hour caused more than $10 million in damage across the city.
Maybe the most vivid image from the two tornadoes was the complete collapse of the Starbucks structure near Markland Mall, a folding of the building that somehow failed to kill or even injure any of the employees or roughly 20 patrons inside.
2. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles rebound
In 2009, with the auto industry floundering, Kokomo sat on the brink of disaster, nursing a 20 percent unemployment rate. The city, intrinsically attached to auto manufacturing, needed a miracle.
A miracle it got.
By the time President Barack Obama visited Kokomo in November 2010, the city had already seen an 8-point reversal in the unemployment rate since the depths of the recession. One month earlier, a national news outlet had dubbed Kokomo “The Town the Stimulus Saved.”
Chrysler Group LLC – now Fiat Chrysler Automobiles – had recalled 400 hourly workers in Kokomo.
Since then, the company, which was nearly liquidated, has since invested around $2 billion in its local plants.
CEO Sergio Marchionne then visited the area in May 2014, during the official dedication of the Tipton Transmission Plant. With a goal of an annual production rate of 400,000 transmissions by year’s end, the hundreds of workers at the $230 million plant that day were in the midst of an ambitious launch.
That launch represented, in a cathartic way for many, the reversal of economic fortunes in north central Indiana, much of it at the hands of Marchionne.
3. Carl Koontz’s death
March 20, 2016, will always carry a heavy, special place in the hearts of Howard County and its law enforcement community.
It was early that morning when new broke that Deputy Carl Koontz and Sgt. Jordan Buckley had been injured in a shootout with 25-year-old Evan Dorsey inside a Russiaville trailer.
Koontz, 26, died from a shot to his pelvis that same morning in Indianapolis.
His death sent shockwaves of grief through the county and city. Residents quickly rallied around the family and organized fundraisers.
Nine days after his death, thousands of law enforcement officers and Gov. Mike Pence honored Koontz during a funeral service that drew huge crowds from around the state.
County officials responded later in the year by increasing benefits to the children of fallen officers from $30 to $1,000 a month. Commissioners also amended an ordinance to allow Koontz’s wife, Kassandra, to have his department-issued handgun.
In August 2016, huge crowds gathered once again to witness the dedication of the bridge at Markland and Park avenues as the Deputy Carl A. Koontz Memorial Bridge.
The memory of Koontz’s life, meanwhile, has continued to have a substantial impact on the community, with dedications and remembrances occurring each March 20 and the creation of things like the Carl Koontz Memorial Scholarship.
4. Kokomo Municipal Stadium
Following months of controversy, Kokomo Municipal Stadium welcomed its first visitors in May 2015.
The area had long been problematic due to flooding, and after the 2013 flood, the city announced plans to remove all the existing housing, and create, along with a new, $11 million stadium, a $2.5 million flood mitigation project in the area.
Prior to the stadium’s opening, however, it faced challenges from state agencies and Statehouse lawmakers about whether eight parcels of land – hazard mitigation properties that were acquired through FEMA-administered grant funding – could be built on as part of the project.
An agreement was ultimately reached less than 27 hours before the Kokomo Jackrabbits were scheduled to play their first home game in the stadium.
The stadium has since then been a centerpiece of downtown Kokomo, serving as home to the Kokomo Jackrabbits, a wood-bat summer collegiate team, along with a variety of high school and Indiana University Kokomo teams and community offerings like the Frozen Sandlot ice rink.
5. Bypass
Turning U.S. 31 into a freeway has long been a goal of state officials.
The previous decade certainly reflected that.
In November 2013, a new $155 million bypass around Kokomo opened to traffic. The 13-mile project included six new interchanges and bypassed old U.S. 31, which is now Ind. 931.
Three years later, the new U.S. 31 interchange at Ind. 28 in Tipton County opened, including two roundabouts to accommodate agricultural equipment and large trucks. The interchange project also included direct access to the Tipton Transmission Plant and a looping ramp for traffic entering southbound U.S. 31.
Another major step towards a freeway-style highway came in 2015, when a 13-mile stretch of U.S. 31 in Carmel opened after four years or renovations. The project eliminated 13 stoplights on that section of road.
The Kokomo bypass came with worries that businesses situated along Ind. 931 would be negatively affected by the major change, although a 2016 study showed over half the businesses interviewed reported their sales going up since the bypass opened.
6. 100-year flood
A flood of the Wildcat Creek in April 2013 caused devastation across much of Howard County.
In all, 359 properties in Howard County were damaged. In Kokomo alone, the city estimates the raging waters caused some $12 million in damages to homes and businesses located in the creek’s floodplain.
The flood, meanwhile, saw the highest level of the Wildcat Creek since records started being kept in the 1950s. The creek crested at nearly 9 feet above flood stage.
It led to a breadth of reactions from local officials, with the city seriously increasing its acquisition of flood-prone parcels and demolishing dozens of floor-prone structures.
Following the disaster, city engineer Carey Stranahan said the flooded area of the city corresponded almost exactly with engineering models of a 100-year flood.
Incredibly, the 100-year flood event of 2013 came 100 years after what was probably the city’s last such event, the great flood of 1913.
7. Roads revamp
One of the more controversial aspects of the previous decade was Kokomo’s approach to city roads.
Bumpouts, bike lanes, medians, road diets, two-way streets, four-way stops, a roundabout.
Each aspect helped public officials slow down drivers, boost pedestrian safety and create a more active populace that is therefore more engaged with the surrounding community, specifically downtown, they argued.
Pieces of data – Kokomo Police Department data showed a decrease in accident calls for service and accident reports from 2016 to 2018, for instance – helped make the case, along with comments from places like Community Howard Regional Health who say the roads philosophy hasn’t impacted public safety.
Nonetheless, the approach garnered gobs of criticisms over the years and regularly became a part of the political conversation, especially during election season.
8. Rebirth of downtown
Kokomo’s downtown saw a significant overhaul over the previous decade, with the addition of numerous housing developments – notable among them is a 198 luxury apartment complex named 306 Riverfront District – and a variety of commercial, dining and drink additions.
Downtown has become a focal point for the city, as officials point to trends that show people – young residents, specifically – want to live in a densely populated urban environment, an area that is pedestrian-friendly and is in close proximity to amenities like restaurants, coffee shops and nightlife.
Therefore, the city’s core became a primary focus, an aspect of the Goodnight administration some critics said came at the cost of other areas inside city limits.
But, Goodnight once noted, he never had developers express interest in building an apartment complex “in a cornfield.”
In conjunction, the block of Buckeye Street on the north part of downtown has become one of Kokomo’s trendiest stretches and one of its most popular nightlife destinations, in large part due to the opening of places like Tin Man Brewing Company, Oscar’s Pizza, Marble The Steakhouse, 3 Amigos and more.
9. Trail system
Kokomo’s trail system was a major focal point of the previous decade, creating paved stretches of paths that increased the walkability and rideability so heavily embraced by the Goodnight administration.
Maybe the best example of that was the opening in 2018 of the long-awaited $2.5 million pedestrian bridge over Ind. 931, allowing cyclists and walkers to travel more than 40 miles from downtown Kokomo to Rochester.
The focus has included a variety of trails that snake through the city – trail connections and extensions, along with beautification and safety efforts like lighting have been major initiatives – each of which officials believe help residents’ health and the overall quality of the city.
“We want it to be contiguous and where you feel like you’re part of a longer trail, but we want it to have different pieces to it,” said Goodnight in a previous interview.
“We want an area where you have different dining options and outdoor seating and things, but we also want it to have that neighborhood feel like you’re visiting a different part of the city that you may not go visit very often.”
10. New YMCA
The new Kokomo YMCA was unveiled in early 2016 after nearly a decade of work.
The Delmar E. Demaree Family YMCA officially opened that spring, costing $16 million. Demaree, whom the facility is named after, was part of a fundraising effort totaling $5.3 million in pledges.
The City of Kokomo also contributed to the facility, with the city providing $12.5 million to the project, including $8.5 million in bonds, alongside various public and private donations.
The facility includes a 172,000-gallon, state-of-the-art pool, eight basketball hoops, an indoor track, a racquetball court, and more.
Following the demolition and clearance of two blighted structures at the former YMCA – specifically the second gymnasium, constructed in 1957, and the swimming pool, built in 1965 –
it has emerged as the focal point of a development plan that will include commercial spaces and apartments on the historic structure’s second, third and fourth floors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.