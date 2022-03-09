Throughout this month, Christy Sommers is stuffing hundreds of Easter eggs for her Egg Your House Easter Delivery business she began six years ago.
The Brownsburg resident saw something similar in a social media post out of Texas and noticed no one in the area was providing the service.
“I started with an egg your house and it’s grown,” Sommers said. “Each year I add something different. In addition to the eggs, I’ve done Easter baskets, frisbees. … This year is a bubble wand, and if you want to purchase additional wands, that’s also an option.”
Sommers offers several packages. To have 30 eggs hidden in your yard costs $40, and the packages increase to 150 eggs for $130. She also has teen and adult eggs that include Chapstick, socks and $1 to $2 Amazon gift certificates.
“I think it’s definitely for the convenience,” Sommers said. “Parents with kids are super busy and I get so many compliments because the parents get to enjoy it as much as the kids do. They also don’t know where the eggs are hidden, so it’s a surprise for them, too.”
As she’s grown, Sommers has taken the time to provide a little something extra.
Each customer gets a sign in the front yard saying the Easter Bunny has been there, a letter from the Easter Bunny is left at the front door, the eggs are filled with quality toys, stickers, temporary tattoos and name-brand wrapped candy.
As one can imagine, stuffing hundreds of eggs for clients across Hendricks County, Zionsville and Whitestown makes it necessary for Sommers to stay extremely organized.
She’s set up a system for families to alert the bunny he’s at the correct house and, just like Santa, the magic happens all in one night.
“My entire family helps me. I have kids in their 20s and we have several drivers that go out on that Saturday night,” Sommers said. “I do get orders for the weekend before, for Palm Sunday, but the majority is for Easter morning.”
Though she accepts orders until the last week, some packages will sell out. At a certain point, the time it takes to prepare the order will exceed the time Sommers has in a day.
“Right now, I’m filling eggs. I buy a lot of eggs post-Easter the year before and I have the toys, but I buy the candy fresh and still have a lot to go,” Sommers said. “I also have several businesses that are working with me. I get coupons for Ice Barn for a free slushie and coupons for pizza.”
Overall, it’s the enjoyment of seeing the kids faces on Easter morning.
Sommers and her crew get back home in the early hours of Easter morning and shortly begin receiving photos and videos of happy families.
“I love the videos and pictures. It’s so cute to see those come through,” Sommers said. “We’re all exhausted and half asleep and it makes it all worth it.”
Sommers plans to expand as she moves forward. She has supplies for birthday party hunts, glow-in-the-dark night hunts and all the flamingos necessary to flamingo a front yard in honor of a special birthday or anniversary.
Once the Easter chaos is over, she’ll begin advertising for additional options throughout the year.
To order your own Egg Your House experience, visit Facebook at Egg Your House – Delivery and click on the Google order form. Customers can also text Sommers at 317-258-6321.
