Editor's note: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Share your story at www.kokomotribune.com/site/forms/breast_cancer_awareness.
It was nothing, Kokomo resident Kymbralee Wilson thought, just a simple cyst.
After all, she was just 40 years old and in seemingly good health.
It was Sept. 30, 2019, the day after her grandson’s 5th birthday, and Wilson was celebrating the occasion with her husband, three kids and other family members.
But after reaching to scratch an itch, Wilson said she could feel a lump in her breast.
“I felt it, and I was like, ‘Wait a minute,’” she said to the Tribune last week. “I didn’t remember it being there.”
A doctor’s appointment, mammogram and subsequent biopsy later, Wilson’s world was turned upside down.
Stage 1 invasive ductal carcinoma.
And on that day, Nov. 11, 2019, a lifetime of memories began flashing in front of Wilson’s eyes.
“It was like in the movies when something bad is happening to someone,” Wilson said, “they can’t really hear anything but themselves breathing. And it’s like when someone’s talking to them, they just hear [muffling] and can’t make anything out. It was an unreal moment. … I thought back to my kids’ births and my grandkids, my husband’s and my milestones. Your whole life just flashes because you don’t know what’s going to happen. And it just takes your breath away.”
It’s the fear of the unknown, she added, from chemotherapy to radiation to thoughts of the worst scenario.
But Wilson — a hardware manager at Menard’s — is a self-described fighter, and she attacked cancer head-on.
Through six rounds of chemotherapy, six weeks of radiation and a lumpectomy, she fought.
Through the days when even bending her toes sent shock waves throughout her body, she fought.
Through the evening she invited her family and loved ones over for a head-shaving party because her hair was falling out in clumps, she fought.
Wilson said she remembers that particular day well too.
“I wound up losing my hair right after the second round of chemo,” she said. “… I thought I was going to be OK with it until it really happened. … So I think I dealt with that for maybe a couple days before I was like ‘OK, I’m going to call my kids and my best friend and say tonight’s the night. I want everyone to come over and participate in shaving my head.’ … I did not cry during that process whatsoever. I actually felt better because it was all gone. I didn’t have to worry about that part anymore.”
For Wilson, it’s that love and support from her family and friends that has gotten her through some of her darkest days, as well as where she draws her strength.
“I didn’t realize how important it [a support system] was until it [cancer] actually happened,” she said. “I’m one of those that’s very giving and not someone worried about who gives to me, so I didn’t realize how many people cared.
“Between my work support, my home support and my medical support, I’m just so thankful for everything that everyone’s done for me,” she added. “I just can’t think to imagine how I can thank everyone for everything they’ve done.”
And for what they still continue to do, though Wilson noted that she can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.
“My actual last treatment is Feb. 6, 2021, and then I should be done with everything,” she said optimistically. “And I want everyone to be there for that. … I can’t wait.”
But until that day comes, Wilson will just keep continuing to fight.
It’s all she knows how to do, she said, though she also noted that cancer has left her with a few life lessons and a more relaxed attitude about life.
“I’ve learned that I’m actually maybe stronger than I thought I was, but at the same time, as strong as I am, it’s OK to ask for help,” she said. “That’s probably the hardest thing I had to learn. Asking for help is OK because people do want to help you. … And I’ve also learned that I need to take a step back and maybe enjoy life a little more. Stop and smell the roses I guess, and I love flowers, so I don’t know why I wasn’t doing that before.”
Wilson also took a few moments to share some of her own advice for people who are sharing her boat right now, those in the middle of their own cancer battles.
“Just stay strong,” she noted. “Stay positive. You are going to have bad days, and that’s all right. But find that support system around you, and just stay positive.”
And never underestimate the importance of self-breast exams or mammograms either, she added.
“Just don’t assume that it’s probably nothing,” Wilson said. “I thought that at first too, and a few weeks later, I’m finding out I’m Stage 1 cancer and having to go through chemo, and my world immediately changed.
"But if I would have waited and maybe not done something about it, it could have been a lot worse,” she added. “Maybe my outcome could have been a lot worse than it is right now. So don’t just assume it’s nothing. … You know your body better than anybody. If you see something or feel something different, don’t hesitate to get it checked out.”
