The first frost of the season has visited Logansport.

15 years
More than 48 million Americans will get a 4.1 percent increase in their monthly Social Security checks next year, the largest increase in more than a decade.
Insurgents sabotaged power lines and cut off water supplies in the Iraqi capital on the eve of a landmark vote on a constitution that would define democracy in Iraq.
City Council Parks Committee members discussed options for the future of Dykeman municipal course.
In the opinion of Logansport-Cass County Economic Development Foundation President Skip Kuker a rail spur, a highway and the location make the area near Clymers where a new ethanol plant is planned a prime area for certain development.
For the first time since 1959, Logansport High School ended with an undefeated regular season in football. The Class 4A, No. 4 Berries, also wrapped up their first North Central Conference championship since 1995 by defeating Richmond 42-20.
Lewis Cass football coach Scott Mannering celebrated his team’s defeat of Western 42-7 to take the MIC title.
25 years
A fire in neighboring White County burned about 800 acres of land before it was contained. The fire started from a resident burning trash. One firefighter, who’s been with the department for 19 years, said he’d never seen anything like it.
The Logansport City Council voted 6-0 against a proposed ordinance authorizing the use of alcohol in the McHale Complex in Riverside Park.
The Elks Lodge, a fraternal organization, made a decision to begin accepting women into its membership.
A monument to the unborn was dedicated in Mount Hope Cemetery. Located at the northwest corner of the cemetery the guest speakers were Ellen Fouts of Women’s Health Care, South Bend and Bishop William Higi of the Diocese of Lafayette.
Volunteer Isadore Davis, of Royal Center, who has served for 43 years, was named “Top Fireman of ‘95.”.
In college football Purdue defeated Ball State 35-13, in front of 50,733 fans.
50 years
Fire of undetermined origin gutted a building housing two doctor offices, and two apartments at 422 North St.
A referendum calling for a vote to determine establishment of a utility service board to oversee operations of Logansport’s three utilities will appear on the fall election ballot, the Cass County Election Board ruled.
The Cass County Mental Health Association will hold four orientation meetings for volunteers to man a teen hotline for drug abuse.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars has asked for a variance to permit a parking lot at 1010 Woodlawn Avenue.
The latest hits on 45 rpm records are on sale at Arlans Department store for only 50 cents each.
Quarterback Joe Theismann sent four teammates in for four touchdowns as he sparked third-ranked Notre Dame to a 29-0 victory over Michigan State.
100 years
The Cass County Fair Association has purchased 22 acres near Spencer Park and is negotiating for seven more.
A small percentage of the shop workers of the Logansport Division shops of the Pennsylvania RR returned to work.
The first frost of the season has visited Logansport.
