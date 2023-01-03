The Hobson is not going anywhere.
Back in May 2022, the self-proclaimed “premier” downtown wedding and event venue announced on its Facebook page it would close at the end of 2022 after nearly five years of operations at the old Kokomo city hall building, 110 N. Washington St. Consequently, the building was put up for sale by the Bolinger family.
In July, the building was purchased. Its new owner, Scott Pitcher, of Fortune Companies Inc., told the Tribune at the time that he planned on operating an event center out of the building and was in “negotiations” to keep The Hobson name.
Those negotiations were successful as the business announced Dec. 19 the event center would be continuing.
The Hobson will now be managed by Stephanie Stover.
Stover joined The Hobson in 2019 as an event host. Most recently she was the businesses’ assistant director of events.
Stover has always wanted to work in wedding and event planning, so when the Bolingers asked her if she’d be interested in running the business after Fortune’s takeover, she jumped at the opportunity.
“I feel really honored that Scott has trusted me and that the Bolingers, after working for four years, trust me enough to hand it over to me,” Stover said. “That feels really good.”
Stover said The Hobson will continue on as if nothing has changed. The bar area, ballroom and the bridal party suites are all unchanged. The event center has begun taking reservations for 2023 and 2024 weddings and private events.
Stover said the business is looking to hold more community events in the future that are open to the public, such as holding a Halloween or New Year’s Eve party.
“It’s going to be the same level of service that everybody’s grown accustomed to with The Hobson and the same experience that everybody expects when they come here,” Stover said.
The 18,000-square-foot building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The history of the building dates back to 1893, when construction on the building began. It cost the city at the time $32,185, which is equivalent to just over $1 million today. It served as the new City Building, housing the police and fire departments and the mayor’s office until 1983. It was built with Indiana limestone in the Richardsonian Romanesque style. What is now the ballroom was originally a courtroom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.