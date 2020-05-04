Covid-19 cases as reported by various agencies:
Worldwide:
As reported by Johns Hopkins University through May 3:
Total Cases: 3,476,021
Total Deaths: 245,531
United States:
As reported by the Centers for Disease Control through May 3:
Total Cases: 1,092,815
Total Deaths: 64,283
As reported by the Indiana State Department of Health through May 3:
Indiana
Total Cases: 19,933
Total Deaths: 1,132
Howard County:
Total Cases: 191
Total Deaths: 9
Miami County
Total Cases: 115
Total Deaths: 1
Tipton County:
Total Cases: 20
Total Deaths: 1
St. Vincent to
allow some surgeries
Ascension St. Vincent announced plans to begin a phased, measured and clinically led process to resume surgeries for certain elective, non-urgent and medically necessary procedures at its sites of care across Indiana in accordance with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s recent executive order to permit elective surgeries.
Effective May 1, Ascension St. Vincent will gradually reintroduce the availability of certain elective surgeries and medically necessary procedures while continuing efforts to serve and support patients, associates and communities impacted by COVID-19. The timing of this development will proceed in stages with guidance from federal, state and local authorities and health officials and in accordance with Ascension’s system-wide safety and infection control protocols.
Infections reach
new peaks
While millions of people took advantage of easing coronavirus lockdowns to enjoy spring weather, some of the world's most populous countries reported worrisome new peaks in infections Sunday, including India, which saw its biggest single-day jump yet.
Second in population only to China, India reported more than 2,600 new infections. In Russia, new cases exceeded 10,000 for the first time. The confirmed death toll in Britain climbed near that of Italy, the epicenter of Europe’s outbreak, even though the U.K. population is younger than Italy’s and Britain had more time to prepare before the pandemic hit.
The United States continues to see tens of thousands of new infections each day, with more than 1,400 new deaths reported Saturday.
Corona quote
“It’s devastatingly worrisome to me personally, because if they go home and infect their grandmother or their grandfather ... they will feel guilty for the rest of our lives. So we need to protect each other at the same time we’re voicing our discontent.”
- White House coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx
