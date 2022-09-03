The Salvation Army is accepting donations for its annual Coats for Kids drive.
New or clean gently used winter coats are being accepted through Oct. 31 at the following drop-off points: Gorman and Bunch Orthodontics, 1499 S. Dixon Road, and Shiloh United Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 North. Coats can also be dropped off at any of these four First Farmers Bank & Trust Locations: 101 W. Sycamore St., 2041 N. Reed Road, 501 W. Lincoln Road, or 410 Flint Way. Please call the church at 765-457-3140 for drop-off hours.
Coats will be distributed by appointment at The Salvation Army, 1105 S. Waugh St., every Monday and Tuesday in October and November while supplies last. You must be a Howard County resident with ID, proof of address and an ID for each child. For more information or to become a sponsor or drop-site, contact The Salvation Army at 765-456-3846 or nancy.harris@usc.salvationarmy.org.
