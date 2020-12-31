COVID kills
119 residentsOn March 11, Kokomo Transmission Plant worker Jeff Bagby was confirmed as the first positive case of COVID-19 in Kokomo and 10th confirmed case in Indiana. On March 24, Bagby died from the virus.
By the end of the year, COVID had killed 118 more local residents.
As the virus spread around the county following the first death, elected officials scrambled to implement restrictions and policies to curb a spike in new cases.
On March 16, commissioners voted in the first restrictions, which included banning public or private gatherings of more than 10 people and closing all school buildings and school facilities until April 19.
Twelve days later, they took the controversial step of banning the sale of items deemed “nonessential” at businesses deemed “essential” in order to prohibit people from lingering in open businesses.
Commissioners also placed the county on a “yellow” travel alert and asked motorists to stay off the roads unless necessary for essential travel. That alert was later raised to “orange.”
In early May, the county ended up lifting the orange travel advisory and adopting the state’s plan on reopening the economy to end the seven weeks of near total shutdown.
On Nov. 20, commissioners voted to require businesses and restaurants to reduce their occupancy to 75% in an attempt to clamp down on a massive surge of new COVID-19 cases in the county, including a huge outbreak inside the Howard County jail.
Total shutdown in March
Business came to a screeching, unexpected halt on March 16 for local restaurants after Gov. Eric Holcomb declared restaurants had to close their in-person dining areas and could only offer carryout or delivery.
That was followed by a stay-at-home order on March 25 closing all non-essential businesses or allowing employees to work from home. Public gatherings were limited to 10 people.
The order left local business owners scrambling to figure out how to survive and applying for government aid and loans to stay afloat.
Half Moon owner Chris Roegner made the painful decision to close in order “to be part of the solution rather than potentially being part of the problem,” as more and more cases of COVID-19 were reported around the state.
The restaurant faced hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost sales. More than 90 employees had to be furloughed.
Stores were allowed to reopen at half capacity on May 4, followed the next week by restaurants. Many businesses said they didn’t expect to make up the losses that piled up during the mandated shutdown.
“It will be tough to recoup that loss,” said Dave Hart, owner of William’s Shoes on East Lincoln Road. “The key is how much pent up demand does the consumer have? That’s the unknown. Time will tell on something like that.”
Vaccine arrives in Howard Co.
The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered to local hospital staff on Dec. 17, bringing hope that the pandemic would come to an end after 10 months of uncertainty.
Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo began administering the Pfizer vaccine to both its staff and employees of Community Howard Regional Health. More vaccines were given the next day as well.
Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman called it a “great day” for the community.
Joe Hooper, president of Community Howard Regional Health, called the rollout of vaccines a “significant milestone,” but stressed that the community continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.
“While we celebrate these initial distributions of the vaccine, it is critical that the public not let its guard down as we remain months away from large-scale distributions available for the public,” he said in a statement.
The state initially received 55,575 doses – enough to vaccinate nearly 28,000 people as the Pfizer vaccine is given in two doses – and began distributing them to area hospitals the week of Dec. 14.
COVID cancels, modifies events
Festivals, fundraisers and other events all across the county were canceled or significantly modified in 2020, as state mandates forced officials to rethink holding large gatherings amid the pandemic.
Some of the major events called off included the Haynes Apperson Festival, the Peru Circus City Festival and amateur circus shows, and Kokomo’s downtown Christmas parade, which the city had hoped to bring back for the first time in decades.
But other organizers of events and fundraisers made the decision to make significant changes to how they operated instead of canceling.
Large crowds attended the Howard County 4-H Fair, which celebrated its 75th year and marked the largest public event to happen in the county since the virus outbreak.
Signs placed throughout the fairgrounds encourage visitors to wear masks and social distance. The animal barn was closed except during shows. Even then, 4-H staff spent 25 minutes between each show to disinfect the building from one end to the other.
The annual We Care Telethon originally canceled in August, but the fundraiser readjusted and moved the entire auction online for the first time since it launched in 1973.
Other outreaches such as the annual Kokomo Rescue Mission’s Thanksgiving dinner and Favor’s Christmas dinner called off all indoor dining, but still provided meals either through delivery, drive thru or pickup.
Ventec, GM make ventilators
On Oct. 31, local workers shipped out the last ventilators from the Kokomo General Motors Components Holdings plant to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, fulfilling the $489.4 million contract awarded to the company in April.
In just 154 days, workers produced 30,000 Ventec Life Systems ventilators from inside the GM facility to add to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile. The effort ensured hospitals around the nation had access to the life-saving machines during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Workers cheered as they packed up the final load of ventilators, which were signed by employees and staff at the plant.
The partnership between GM and Ventec to build ventilators gained nationwide attention. The local GM plant was a regular feature on national news programs, and garnered a visit from Vice President Mike Pence in April.
President Donald Trump, who ordered GM to build the ventilators in March under the Defense Production Act, called Kokomo a “great place” during his daily briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, and praised the company for using its Kokomo plant to make ventilators.
The company said in November it was “winding down production in Indiana” and that it would close by the end of the month, citing weakening demand for ventilators.
Black Lives Matter rallies in local park
About 150 protesters hit Foster Park on Saturday, May 30, following the death of George Floyd, who was killed on May 25 in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck for more than 9 minutes.
The rally started off peacefully, but morphed into a scene of alarm after a former Howard County jail correctional officer drove into a group of protesters, causing minor injuries to two people.
That led to tensions briefly flaring during a confrontation between police and protesters late Monday afternoon, demanding an arrest in the hit-and-run incident.
A dozen or so protesters – a few equipped with riot shields, gas masks, bulletproof vests and flares – stood in the intersection of South Washington and Superior streets chanting “Black lives matter,” “No Justice. No Peace.”
Dozens of both local and state police in riot gear then arrived and parked their squad cars on the Washington Street bridge some 100 feet away from the protesters.
Through a microphone, police told the protesters they had a few minutes to get out of the street or they would be arrested. The protesters then got on their knees, put their hands up and shouted “Hands up. Don’t shoot” repeatedly.
About a minute or two later, three Kokomo Police Department officers walked up to the protesters to diffuse the situation. After a couple minutes of pleading, the protesters did move to the sidewalk.
Prosecutors ended up charging Christa Redman, 32, Kokomo, in the hit-and-run incident. She faces charges of criminal recklessness, disorderly conduct, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Kokomo Engine Plant
closes
Say goodbye to Indiana Transmission Plant II. Say hello to the Kokomo Engine Plant.
That’s what a crowd did on March 5 inside the 600,000-square-foot facility on north Indiana 931, where leaders with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles publicly confirmed that the plant would be repurposed to make the Global Medium Engine Turbo 4 (GMET4).
The move marked a $400 million investment in the facility that will retain about 1,000 jobs and add nearly 200 more. The facility is set to be the source of all U.S. production of the engine, which is currently being built in Termoli, Italy.
Mark Stewart, chief operating officer for FCA North America, said the GMET4 will play a pivotal role in expanding FCA’s electric engine options, since a number of new technologies can be applied to it, making it important for future developments.
However, the opening of the plant was pushed back to the end of 2021 due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Company officials in March first announced the plant would open sometime in the first three months of 2021. Now, that date has been delayed to the last three months of next year.
Jodi Tinson, FCA’s communications director for manufacturing and labor, said in an email the retiming of the opening was due to the company shuttering for about eight weeks earlier this year due to the pandemic.
Plane crash kills brothers
Two teenage brothers and a flight instructor died in a plane crash near the Glenndale Airport on Sept. 20, after their Piper PA-32 was attempting to land on one of the airport’s runways and struck a large high-tension wooden power line pole.
The impact caused the airplane to nose-dive into a nearby cornfield, killing Liam Kelly, 17, and Reece Kelly, 15, brothers from Carmel; and flight instructor Jerral Long, 63, Kokomo.
Passenger Cameron Wagler, 17, Greentown, was alert and conscious after the crash.
The teenagers and Long were all volunteering at the airport’s “Glenndale Days,” an annual event closed to the public.
According to their joint obituary, the Kelly brothers both had a passion for aviation and had dreams of one day taking that passion to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
Liam was a senior at Westfield High School, where he was a member of the National Honor Society and French Honor Society. Reece was a sophomore and had previously been in the school’s band.
Long had retired in 2018 from Delphi Automotive after 43 years as a project manager, and aviation was a “passion and hobby,” according to his obituary.
Councilmen make anti-Muslim Facebook posts
A tidal wave of GOP support on Election Day led to Republican candidates winning every seat on the ballot, including every Kokomo Common Council position.
But soon after taking their seats, the city council was quickly embroiled in controversy after Facebook posts made in 2015 by Greg Jones, R-4th District, were uncovered calling Muslims “Goat-Humpers” and referring to Islam as “a Theocratic Moon Cult.”
Jones resigned from the council less than three weeks after taking office.
“I owe all of Kokomo an apology for the embarrassment that I have caused our fine city,” he said in his resignation letter. “My comments are uncalled for and inappropriate. I hope that the people will see to forgive me for my sins of the past.”
That scandal was soon followed by another when more anti-Muslim posts were discovered on the Facebook page of Roger Stewart, who was voted in by a GOP caucus to fill Jones’ empty council seat.
Stewart shared a meme in February 2019 that read: “I refuse to bend, twist or change to make Muslims feel comfortable in MY COUNTRY. They either adhere to our laws or leave! THIS IS MY COUNTRY! Understood???”
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, called for Stewart’s resignation. Stewart didn’t resign, but said he was “incredibly sorry if I shared something offensive to anyone. That was never my intent.”
Animal torture arrest
Internet sleuths from around the country helped lead federal investigators to arrest a 19-year-old Kokomo woman on charges of torturing and mutilating cats while live streaming the actions on social media.
Krystal Cherika Scott was arrested July 14 at her residence near Kokomo on federal counts of animal crushing and creating animal crush videos. Crush videos depict small animals being tortured and/or killed for the sexual gratification of observers, according to the Animal Welfare Institute.
It was police in Boise, Idaho, who first started investigating Scott in mid-June after concerned citizens there contacted the police department about Scott’s alleged live stream videos.
On June 19, Boise detectives searched approximately 12 Instagram accounts that appeared to all be linked to Scott’s IP address in Howard County. The investigation was then turned over to FBI Indianapolis Field Office.
Police were eventually able to track down an individual who gave kittens to Scott and was able to make proper identification that Scott was the woman she met. Police said Scott ended up killing one of those kittens during a live-stream video.
FBI Special Agent Andrew Willmann said, after Scott was taken into custody, she admitted to being the same Instagram user that posted a strangulation video.
“According to Scott, she claims that her ‘good side’ loves cats and dogs, but that her ‘bad side’ tells her to commit acts of animal cruelty including killing animals by strangulation and other means,” Willmann wrote in a federal complaint.
Commented
