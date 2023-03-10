Smudges on a window, a collar on the table or the deafening silence that surrounds you when you walk through the front door.
These are just some of the bittersweet reminders left behind when a pet crosses the proverbial Rainbow Bridge.
But through the tears that follow that goodbye, there are other reminders that begin to emerge too, the ones that make you smile or laugh.
And those are the ones you try best to hold on to.
For Cindie Hudson, those reminders come in the form of colorful cards and pictures drawn by tiny hands, each one signifying the impact her 11-year-old Golden Retriever named Harlee had on their lives.
Harlee, for years, was one of the reading dogs at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s “Paws to Read” children’s program and served in the same role in schools around the area, especially Western Primary School.
Harlee was always present, always in the moment and always listening, Hudson said, right up until the end.
Just two days after Hudson and Harlee were at the library for a reading session last month, Hudson said she noticed her dog wasn’t feeling well.
An emergency trip to the veterinarian confirmed the dog’s grim diagnosis, cancer, and Hudson was told Harlee likely wouldn't last the week.
Hudson said she knew at that point that she had to make the humane choice to put Harlee down.
Harlee’s death naturally rocked Hudson, who said she couldn’t do anything for days but just cry.
Her death also upset those who knew and loved the “fluffy” dog with “soulful eyes.”
You never really know a dog’s impact until they’re gone, and then that becomes their legacy.
And Harlee has a big one.
A DOG WITH A MISSION
Like so many other people around the country at the time, Hudson said she remembered watching the search and rescue crews clean up Ground Zero after 9/11 and was struck by the dogs that combed through the scene.
Most of them were Golden Retrievers, Hudson recalled during a phone interview with the Tribune last week, which gave the woman an idea.
“I knew at that point that I wanted to get a Golden Retriever, volunteer and give back to my own community,” Hudson said. “I didn’t know exactly what impact I would do yet at the time, but I knew that I wanted to do something.”
So Hudson — who was working full time at a dental office back then — went back to school to further her education in dental assistance because she was able to teach part time.
That freed her up to be involved in more community projects, Hudson noted.
Then she bought a dog.
“I knew I wanted a female puppy,” Hudson said. “We got her from a breeder in Richmond, and we got her when she was about 9 weeks old. Harlee had been personality tested because I knew I was going to do therapy work with her. … Then at 14 weeks, she began training for therapy work.”
Harlee went on to obtain her certification through Therapy Dogs International and began working alongside people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
One day, Hudson paid a visit to the local library.
“I started seeing this big disconnect with reading and kids,” Hudson said. “Kids were behind and they lacked confidence in their reading levels and their speech and so forth. And so I (along with Harlee) began working with some children individually."
That experience prompted Hudson to write her children's book "Yellow Dog," which was inspired by Harlee and Hudson's other dog Seger.
About six years ago, Harlee and Hudson began their involvement every other Saturday with the library’s “Paws to Read” program, which allows children an opportunity to read to dogs such as Harlee.
And what started off with a few kids here and there grew to “rock star” status over the years, Hudson laughed.
“She just had a welcoming personality and face to her that kids just gravitated toward,” Hudson said. “She was like a gentle giant … We’d go to the library, and there would always be kiddos waiting on us. That’s how popular she was.”
HARLEE’S IMPACTS
Trina Evans, head of children’s services at the KHCPL, saw that popularity firsthand, too.
“I can’t remember a time that Harlee hasn’t been here,” she said. “Harlee and Dax (another dog in the program), they’ve been very consistent. … I think it’s because there’s no judgment there. The dogs just know when a child is sitting next to them, I think they feel the goodness and spirit of that child. The dog doesn’t care if you mispronounced the word. It just sits there happily like it is the best day of its life.”
And Harlee created the same impact on students at Western Primary School too, where she served as the building’s reading dog since January 2019.
Jessica Hollingsworth is the school’s reading specialist.
“She was our reading dog, but she was so much more,” Hollingsworth told the Tribune. "There were kids that would just lay on her, and the calm that she brought to them was just. … I can’t describe it. She couldn’t even talk, but she made each and every kid feel special.
“It’s just the joy that she brought out of kids,” Hollingsworth added. “She gave 150% every single day she was there. The magic she brought, it’s really indescribable. Just to see the kids interacting with her, we don’t have a substitute for that. There will be no way to replace that. She was an irreplaceable piece of our family.”
Kelly Tuberty, a second grade teacher at Western Primary School, agreed with Hollingsworth.
“Harlee could read the room,” she said. “She wouldn’t just sit or lay right beside one person the whole time. She’d snuggle with some kids, and then she’d get up and wander. She’d find just the right kids that needed her in that particular moment. She was very selfless in that way.”
Tuberty then shared bits of a conversation she had with her students after learning about Harlee’s passing.
“That wasn’t easy,” she said, “but we talked about how Harlee made us feel and how we felt about her. Even through tears, we were able to giggle. One of the things we giggled about was Harlee’s walk. We talked about her ‘tail feathers,’ and how she had such a fancy prance. Just seeing her come down the hallway on the days she was there, she lit up the whole school on those days.”
This week, Western Primary School is honoring Harlee through a fundraising campaign they’ve titled “Harlee’s Hugs,” which they hope will raise enough money to purchase a special backpack for each classroom.
According to Principal Melissa DeWeese, each of those backpacks will contain books and a stuffed Golden Retriever toy so that students can take them home and read to the stuffed animal just like they did with Harlee.
DeWeese said Western Primary School is also hoping to dedicate a space in their library for a special reading corner in Harlee’s memory.
“It’s hard to put into words how much she (Harlee) meant to the staff and kids,” DeWeese said. “I think what we’ll miss the most is just her presence in the building, the way the kids’ faces lit up when they saw her. … I’d say her legacy is just love. Love and hugs and listening. She was such a good dog.”
And that’s all music to Hudson’s ears.
HARLEE’S LEGACY
“I can’t even put it into words,” Hudson said, her voice quivering with emotion. “I’m completely humbled that so many people have loved my dog like they do.”
Hudson added that she’s received bouquets of flowers, letters, pictures and even a necklace in the last few days, all from members of the community who simply loved her dog.
And though Harlee lived for 11 years, Hudson said she feels her life’s mission was still completed.
“My purpose with Harlee was to increase literacy with young children, hoping they would pick up maybe my book and read it and love on Harlee or pick up a book and love on Harlee while they’re reading it,” Hudson said. “And that would hopefully inspire children to read the next book and then the next one and the one after that.”
Hudson then recalled that last day the pair worked at the library, just days before Harlee passed.
“I remember we were busy, and we had a lot of kids at the time,” Hudson said. “Harlee was just sitting there like she always did and was just listening to the stories. … And I was just thinking to myself when we were getting ready to leave, ‘Harlee, you have no idea how much some of these kids love you.’
“Some of the kids were regulars,” Hudson added. “I’d say we had about five or seven regulars, and that speaks volumes. So I remember leaving thinking, ‘Wow, what an awesome thing Harlee gets to do.’ I always told her, ‘Harlee, you have the best life. You have it made.’ And she did.”
