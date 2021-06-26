Jim Kimener, center, gives some words of wisdom to the All-Star players after Southside's closing ceremonies. Kimener, who coached 49 seasons of Southside youth baseball, said goodbye to the ball diamond on Saturday. Kimener is stepping away from coaching after nearly half a century and was honored Saturday during Southside's closing ceremonies. Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore was there as part of the ceremony to read a proclamation declaring it Jim Kimener day. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Jim Kimener smiles after Mayor Tyler Moore declared Saturday, June 26, 2021 as "Jim Kimener Day." Saturday also marked the final time closing ceremonies will be held at Southside before the league moves to Championship Park. Southside, located in Highland Park, has been a staple for youth baseball in Kokomo since 1953. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Jim Kimener watches as players take the field for Southside's final closing ceremonies. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Jim Kimener talks to the All-Star players after Southside's closing ceremonies. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
'There's family here': Jim Kimener retires from coaching Southside baseball after 49 years
Jim Kimener on Saturday stood and surveyed the Kokomo Southside Youth Baseball diamond in Highland Park. The 76-year-old was taking it all in, for the last time, and smiling.
"My wish is that when I die, they'll spread my ashes around out here," he said.
If anyone has a good reason for that kind of final request, it's Kimener. For 49 seasons, he coached teams in the Southside league, making him the longest serving volunteer in any of the city's youth baseball teams.
But after nearly 50 years with Southside Baseball, Kimener is hanging up his hat and saying goodbye to the league, and the ball diamond, that have become his home away from home.
And on Saturday, his baseball family, including all the teams from the league, joined up at the Highland Park diamond to send Kimener off with a bang.
During the annual closing ceremony held to wrap up the season, Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore showed up to make a surprise announcement that he was declaring June 26, 2021, as Jim Kimener Day in the city.
"Youth baseball in our community has always relied on its volunteer coaches and workers to guide, instruct and support the boys and girls of summer," Moore said. "No coach or volunteer better reflects the commitment and dedication to youth sports in Kokomo than Jim Kimener."
Kimener accepted the declaration, as well as a honorary plaque, with a knowing grin.
"Well, Mr. Mayor, I remember your name in the rosters in youth baseball," he told the crowd. "I've been around that long, since you were a kid."
Saturday's closing ceremony was an emotional double whammy for Kimener. Not only was it his farewell to the league. After 68 years, it was also the last official Southside Baseball event that would ever take place at the diamond.
That's because all the city's youth baseball leagues have now consolidated into one, city-wide league called Kokomo United Baseball and Softball Organization (KUBS). Games will be played at Championship Park, the $86-million development near U.S. 31 that includes two clusters of multi-purpose athletic fields.
Kimener said after nearly a half century coaching at the Highland Park diamond, the move to a new facility is a tough pill to swallow, and it's a major reason he decided to step away from coaching.
"It's a real bittersweet taste, me leaving here and the games going to Championship Park," he said. "It's a great facility, but it's not here. There's family here. That's the hardest part about leaving."
But, Kimener said, he had no idea the league would become such a passion when he first joined up in 1972. He had just returned from the Vietnam War two years earlier and was working at Delco when a friend asked if Kimener would help coach a team.
"He said, 'I don't know a lot about coaching, but I'll put my name down if you'll help me,'" Kimener said. "Of course, I said yes."
He ended up coaching his son and grandson, as well as hundreds of other kids from the city. And through his coaching and dedication to the league, he slowly became a local baseball legend.
Kimener helped lead the teams to 16 championships in the annual city youth baseball tournament. In total, the league has garnered 18 championship wins since it was founded in 1953, making it the most successful league of all time in Kokomo.
Evan Bush, who coaches one of the Southside teams, said for most volunteers in youth baseball, Kimener is the coach they all aspire to be.
"Everyone you run into has a Jim Kimener story," he said. "He's an amazing guy. I've learned so much about baseball and how to treat these kids from the last couple of years I've worked with him. As I get older and continue to coach, I'll always look up to Jim."
But for Kimener, all the accolades and praise has come as a shock as he steps away from the league. He said there was really only one reason he coached for so long: he simply loved doing it.
"This is something I've done just because I love to do it, so to have people say thank you for it is unbelievable," he said. "It's a very comfortable feeling here, but also a competitive feeling."
One of the main reasons he loved it so much is the fact that in Kokomo's leagues, kids play with the same team for four years, starting when they're nine. He said most other city's divide their teams by age, which means they have different coaches and teams every year.
That's how it was when he left for few years to coach his grandson in Indianapolis, and it opened his eyes to how much he missed Kokomo's setup.
"You ask my grandson what teams he played for in Indy, and he'll name three or four teams," Kimener said. "Here, they'll name you one, and that's where all their memories are at. It makes them all into a family. Our leagues were an island in the stream, and I don't think people realized it."
Mayor Moore said that sense of family that Kimener brought to league is what made him such a special coach, and one that will be sorely missed now that he's retiring from the game.
"The Kokomo baseball community as a whole has benefited greatly from the countless hours and selfless work Jim has committed to generations of families through the years," he said. "Everyone offer him a tip of the cap as they enjoy baseball this summer."
Kimener said in the end, his ashes might one day be spread out on the Southside diamond, but he hopes his legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew him as he says goodbye to coaching youth baseball.
"I'm echoing what Gen. McCarthy once said," Kimener said. "Old coaches don't retire, they just fade away."
