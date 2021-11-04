By the end of the year, Alicia Espinosa could possibly be a published author.
Next August, she’s expected to graduate with a master’s degree in social work from Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis.
Of course, those achievements would be extraordinary for anyone. But for Espinosa, they seemed nearly impossible six years ago.
Feb. 5, 2015.
That was Espinosa’s first drug arrest.
Speaking to the Tribune earlier this week about her recovery journey, the now-Indianapolis resident said she was spiritually broken during that stage of her life, and her life inside the Howard County Jail reflected that.
Around that same time is when Espinosa first met Reba Harris, executive director of the Gilead House near downtown Kokomo, who would often visit the jail and minister to the female inmates.
And though Espinosa said she didn’t know it then, Harris and the Gilead House would eventually turn into one of the biggest blessings of her life.
Espinosa was released from jail in June 2015, only to be arrested again for drugs just a little over a month later.
“Part of this story around this time that I feel is pertinent is that I was estranged from my family for a few years, and I really felt the impact of that,” Espinosa told the Tribune.
Over the course of the next few months, Espinosa continued the same song and dance of being arrested and then being released.
But each time she was put in jail, there was always Harris, Espinosa said, fervently standing there with a wide open heart for those in need.
Then, one day, Espinosa’s father got sick and eventually passed away.
“That had a huge impact on me,” Espinosa said. “… I think it was around Christmas 2015 that I just wrote my mother a letter telling her how sorry I was. I just crossed my family out. My lifestyle wasn’t conducive to having them around. … This is also when I really started developing a relationship with Reba Harris.”
After her release from jail in March 2016, Espinosa said she went to Open Arms before Harris helped find her an apartment.
She even got a job working at Richard’s Restaurant, Espinosa said.
But drugs are powerful, she added, and Espinosa was still under their influence.
Shortly afterward, Espinosa was arrested once again on a parole violation after visiting family in Michigan.
And though she was arrested, Espinosa admitted that the trip was actually worth it because she finally made peace with her family, particularly her mother.
Nine months.
It was her longest time in jail — much of it spent in prison this time.
“I hear a lot of people say that prison saved their life, and I don’t want to give it that much credit because prison didn’t save my life,” she said. “But what it did do was force me to change my lifestyle. It gave me the ability to do that.”
During her time at Madison Correctional Facility, Espinosa said she joined a running club and began to really feel like she was turning a corner in her life.
And it was around this same time back in Kokomo that Harris was creating a housing program at the Gilead House for women who were either in jail or prison.
The facility opened on July 5, 2017, the same day Espinosa was released from prison.
“It was just supposed to happen that way,” Espinosa said laughing. “It was meant to be.”
Espinosa was not only the Gilead House’s first live-in client, but she was the first to graduate from its program, too.
While at the Gilead House, Espinosa said she discovered herself again and what she was passionate about in life.
She began working out, getting healthy and even running half-marathons with her mentor Missy Sutton — owner of F.I.T. Kokomo.
And she also re-enrolled in college at Indiana University Kokomo, a decision she said would pave the way for so many of her current and future opportunities.
“We had a research methods class and had to do group projects,” Espinosa said. “My group decided to ask how often felons are denied employment. So I did this research all semester long. … I was reading the data and realized that nobody has ever talked to ‘my people.’
“So I sent an email to my professor and just stated my case and asked if there was any way I could conduct my own research,” she added. “I changed it to ask how often non-violent drug offenders are denied employment and housing, because I had dealt with that issue myself.”
After getting the go-ahead, Espinosa went to work on interviewing 31 non-violent drug offenders from seven counties throughout the state.
She interviewed nurses, people with master’s degrees and even a criminal defense attorney who ended up having his law license suspended.
What she discovered, she said, was that non-violent drug offenders with felonies were either denied housing or had their job applications rescinded at disproportionate levels compared to the rest of the population.
After submitting her work, Espinosa said she got another email from her professor.
“My professor said it’s a publishable project,” she said. “In fact, she said I probably had two or three publishable ideas in that. So that is finally going to get submitted by the end of the year, at least to get it peer-reviewed because that’s the next step in the process.”
Along with her soon-to-be published scholarly work and upcoming master’s degree from IUPUI, Espinosa also works at Cummins Behavioral Health in Indianapolis as a life skills specialist.
When she graduates in August 2022, she’ll not only be able to be a social worker but will also be eligible to become a clinical addictions counselor, helping those along their own recovery journeys, she noted.
Recovery is made better when you have someone to walk with, Espinosa said.
“The support system — if you do not have that, then your chances of remaining in recovery are kind of low,” she noted. “We are social beings. You’ve got to connect. And I always tell people, I get it. I understand. You don’t want to get close to people. Well, you don’t have to get close to a bunch of people, but you have to get close to a couple people. You have to let that person — even if it’s one — you’ve got to let that person in. And once you build a relationship with that person, it will help you build a relationship with other people. I think it’s really do or die.”
The Tribune connected with two important pieces of Espinosa’s recovery journey, Harris and Sutton.
And when asked, both raved about the transformation they’ve personally seen from Espinosa.
“I’ve known her very well and knew the potential in her from the beginning,” Harris said. “I’m so proud of her that she’s come such a long way and left that other culture behind. … It gives us strength to keep going. As a staff, we can get weary sometimes like all staffs can, but it’s always a blessing to us to see people not only go out and do what we talked with them about, but have moved on and become great successes in giving back.”
Sutton agreed with Harris, adding that she learned just as much from Espinosa as she feels Espinosa has probably learned from her.
“She’s smart,” Sutton said. “She’s super smart. She’s just killing it, and she’s so strong. … If there was ever a poster person for someone in recovery that has just succeeded and knows what works for her, that’s Alicia. She’s that 12-step program girl. She’s that girl that attends meetings. She is where she is today because she just honed in on everything in terms of her recovery. … You’d never know she was that broken all those years ago when you see her today.”
As for Espinosa, she said she understands there are still many chapters of her book that haven’t been written yet.
But she’s excited for what’s to come.
“With my story, what I want people to know is that I live in my truth and I’m honest,” Espinosa said. “Being honest has opened more doors for me than it has ever shut. … I was content in living within myself and clocking in and clocking out, and God said, ‘That’s not for you.’ … So once I became OK with that and realized that I wasn’t able to hide that part of my life, I just embraced it. It doesn’t mean I have to shout it off the rooftops, but I’ve just embraced it. This is part of my story.”
Espinosa then paused and got emotional when asked what she’d tell herself when she was in the middle of the fight against drugs all those years ago.
“I would tell myself you are good enough,” she said. “That was my problem. I never thought I was good enough, and that crippled me. It did. It crippled me. So if I could talk to myself and have the opportunity, that’s all I would say is that, ‘You are good enough to do whatever you want to do and be whoever you want to be.’”
