Kokomo School Corporation is providing free breakfast and lunch to all its students this school year.
The school district was able to secure a corporation-wide Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), which allows Kokomo schools to serve free meals to all students, regardless of income level.
A CEP is a United States Department of Agriculture program that allows schools to serve free meals to all students, if enough of the student population is on SNAP, homeless, in foster care or enrolled in Head Start. Schools with high poverty rates are often eligible for a CEP.
Kokomo schools have had the CEP program for most of its schools for years. The inclusion of the high school this year means all students preschool through 12th grade can eat for free.
Kokomo schools using bus app
Kokomo School Corporation announced earlier this month that it will use Here Comes the Bus app.
The app allows parents to track their child's bus and know when it will arrive and drop off students.
More information will be sent to Kokomo school families, according to a Kokomo schools Facebook post.
The app is utilized by many other schools, including Western School Corporation.
Bands wrap up seasons
The Kokomo Marching Wildkats and The Pride of the Blue Devils Marching Band finished their competitive seasons Aug. 19 at the Indiana State School Music Association Summer Showcase.
The Wildkats earned a gold rating with distinction in music and visual.
Tipton High School's band received a gold rating and a gold rating in distinction in visual.
The Marching Wildkats won its second-straight state title at Indiana State Fair Band Day earlier this month.
Sorority awards scholarships
Omicron Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority awarded scholarships to five students.
Students were Keihera Lang, Keilani Gaillard, Zavion Bellamy, Aniya Sweet and Evan Ray.
Lang received the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Gerry Gunnings Stroman Scholarship.
Gaillard received an Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship. Bellamy and Ray also received an MLK scholarship.
Sweet received the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Indiana University Kokomo Scholarship.
The sorority chapter hosts an annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration and the Pink and Purple Ball. The funds for scholarships and other community events are generated from these fundraisers.
Ivy Tech to hold info session
An information session Tuesday at Ivy Tech Kokomo will detail the community college's career development services.
The event, which runs from 6 to 8 p.m., is an opportunity to learn about career services and support offered, including Ivy+ Career Link, which provides a variety of talent connection opportunities and employee training for employers.
For more information about how to register, go to ivytech.edu/tuesdays or email Kokomo-enrollment@ivytech.edu. Walk-ins are welcome.
For more information on Ivy+ Career Link, contact Katie Loman at kloman@ivytech.edu or 765-252-5495.
IUK lists dean's list recipients
The following local students were named to Indiana University Kokomo's dean's and chancellor's list for the summer semester.
Students are listed by their hometown.
Greentown
Michelle Martinez
Kokomo
Collin Thomas Free
Brenda Grimm
Tyler Lee Heflin
Andrew Doan Huynh
Michael LaFleur
Johnathon Shane Landis
Nicole LaTourrette
Chloe Long
Thomas Luke Lott
Owen Rheo Myers
Larissa O'Rourke
Peru
Jenna Kay Fry
Katherine Ellen Kramer
Wendy Meredith Wagner
Russiaville
Allison Lynn Abney
Sara Nicole Penrod
Angela Soupley
