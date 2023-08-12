The Taylor School Board formally approved the school district's Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) Wednesday.
A CEP is a United States Department of Agriculture program that allows qualifying schools to offer all students free breakfast and lunch, regardless of income requirements.
A school with a high percentage of students who automatically qualify for free school meals — such as through SNAP, Medicaid and TANF — are eligible for a CEP.
Schools with a high poverty rate are often eligible. Taylor's poverty rate is 78%.
Schools are reimbursed for the number of meals they serve. A CEP is expected to increase the amount of students who eat at school.
"I have absolutely no worries whatsoever that this going to be a great financial decision for us," said Paula Bolin, food service director.
The CEP is good for four years. It also comes on the heels of a new free textbook law that keeps schools from charging parents for books.
"It was the perfect time," Bolin said. "Now parents have no financial worries to send kids to our school."
Taylor raises $1,700 for student with cancer
The Taylor Community School Community banded together to help one of its own earlier this year.
Teachers, staff and the community at large put together a fundraiser for a Taylor Elementary student diagnosed with cancer.
Taylor Elementary Principal Jake Leicht said teachers were allowed to wear jeans every day for the month of May for a $25 donation. More than $1,700 was raised.
The Taylor School Board approved for the donation to be paid out to the student's family Wednesday.
The student was back in class for Taylor's first day of school.
Northwestern offers health care pathway
Northwestern School Corporation, in partnership with Indiana University Kokomo, will offer a health care pathway to its high school students this year.
The pathway will allow interested students to take one college-credit health care related course each semester.
The partnership is meant to help students interested in health care fields get a jumpstart on their college education. It is part of a grant Northwestern and other area schools received last summer meant to offer more pathways and career exploration options to students.
The school board approved the pathway Thursday.
Douglass School reunion Saturday
A reunion for those who attended Douglass School in Kokomo will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
The event will include an update on efforts to turn the once-segregated school building into a community cultural center. There will also be food, games and history about Douglass School.
Plans for the new cultural center include:
- Museum space for rotating exhibits telling the story of the cultural history of the region.
- A Heritage Classroom that will allow regional students to experience a 1940s learning environment.
- A family and history research room to allow individuals within the region to research their personal history and genealogy.
- An event space and warming kitchen to support gatherings of up to 150 people.
- A small meeting breakout space.
- A cultural store.
Embracing Hope of Howard County, the nonprofit that owns the building, recently received a $100,000 READI grant to restore and reuse the school.
Douglass School is at 1104 N. Bell St., Kokomo.
Titan Virtual Academy up and running
Taylor Community Schools' Titan Virtual Academy started its first school year last week.
Superintendent Steve Dishon said Wednesday about 20 students are enrolled.
The school district is partnering with Indiana Online, an online course provider.
Indiana Online provides the courses but students are considered enrolled through Taylor.
Classes align with Indiana state standards and graduation requirements. Students in the Titan Virtual Academy are able to participate in extracurricular activities, including sports.
Northwestern partnering with Turning Point
Northwestern School Corporation will have peer recovery coaches at the middle school this year through a partnership with Turning Point.
Peer recovery coaches will help students with behavioral problems, help teachers with particular students and lead life skills classes.
Superintendent Kristen Bilkey said there is a need among some students for additional help.
The partnership is made possible through a wide-reaching grant the Howard County Health Department received, meant to help students with mental health and vaping education.
Northwestern students named to robotics board
Kayden Meek and David Irving, two students at Northwestern High School, were named to FIRST Indiana Robotics' student board of directors for this school year.
Students on the board represent the students in FIRST to the FIRST Indiana Robotics Board of Directors. They also work on several projects during the year, including advocacy with the state legislature for increased access for Hoosier children to STEM mentoring programs, mental health awareness for teens and other projects that the student board feels align with FIRST's strategic plan.
The student board attends robotics events across the state as program ambassadors and meets with potential sponsors and schools interested in starting FIRST programs. They meet with current FIRST students and mentors to learn about the issues facing teams statewide to serve the community better.
FIRST Indiana Robotics is a robotics community that prepares young people for the future through inclusive, team-based robotics programs for ages 4-18 that can be facilitated in school or through after-school programs.
Taylor grad using scholarship to work at farmers market
Grace Cavazos, a Taylor High School graduate and student at Purdue University, is putting a local scholarship to use by working at the Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market.
Cavazos received a $1,500 Sellers Internship scholarship from Taylor. The scholarship comes with a requirement to volunteer at a Howard County nonprofit.
As part of her work, Cavazos is learning how to prepare paperwork for people on federal assistant program, such as SNAP, so they can purchase fruits and vegetables at the market.
Cavazos is a sophomore agriculture student and a dean's list recipient.
Tipton FFA members win awards at state convention
Members of the Tipton's Future Farmers of America (FFA) were recognized at the 92nd Indiana FFA State Convention, earlier this summer.
Mackenzie Plake, Mackenzie Larson, Ali Sottong, Eric Grimes, Kyra Ley and Sophia Walker received their Hoosier Degrees, the highest degree that can be received at the state level.
The Hoosier Degree recognizes members who have achieved success at a high level in their Supervised Agriculture Experience program, leadership development and community service.
Tipton received the Bronze Donor Recognition and the Silver Chapter Ranking.
The FFA program also earned second place in the Living to Serve Community Service Initiative and received $400 to use for community outreach programs.
The Discovery Ag Issues team consisting of Darci Dunn, Mylee Granson, Aadyn Carter and Trice March placed first in the state competition.
Eric Grimes received a License Plate Scholarship, and advisor, Emily Kilmer, was recognized for her five-year anniversary as a member of the state FFA officer team.
Local students named to dean's list
Lakesia Green of Peru was named to the dean's list at University of Maryland Global Campus.
Cody White of Greentown was named to the dean's list at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, for the spring semester.
