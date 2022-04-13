RUSSIAVILLE — Indiana State Police Master Trooper Randy McPike sat in the driver’s seat of a school bus Tuesday morning inside Western’s bus barn.
He flicked on the windshield wipers, made sure the washer fluid worked and honked the horn.
Those all checked out.
McPike then got out. A bus driver got in and started the bus up.
Standing in front of the bus, McPike had the driver test both turn signals. He then popped the hood, checked the brakes and had the driver turn the front wheels in each direction.
McPike then went to the back of the bus to check those lights.
Lying on a dolly, he wheeled himself under the bus, giving it a look-over.
Just about everything on a bus gets checked when McPike swings by. Tires, lights, window hatches, wheelchair lifts, even the first aid kit.
“He looks at everything,” said Mark DuBois, Western transportation director and assistant superintendent. “Absolutely everything.”
In all, there are more than 50 points of inspection ISP checks on every bus, every year.
McPike placed an orange decal in the corner of the bus’s windshield after he finished the inspection. The sticker tells students, parents and other drivers the bus is road-ready and safe.
McPike inspects buses for ISP’s Peru region, which covers seven counties. He inspects 1,100 buses per year.
“There’s a lot to keep up on,” McPike said. “It’s more about knowing what to look for.”
The state trooper said a non-functioning light is the most common way for a bus to not pass inspection, followed by tires or brakes.
Western has about three dozen buses, all of which undergo the same meticulous inspection. Buses 12 years and older are inspected twice a year.
Even a new bus fresh off the lot must pass inspection before hitting the road. There’s good reason for that, too. DuBois said new buses sometimes require fixes and upgrades to meet safety requirements.
“It cannot have students (on it) unless it has been inspected,” he said.
Only one Western bus was flagged through Monday’s and Tuesday’s inspections. A first aid kit was missing a gauze pad — an easy fix.
Bus drivers conduct daily pre-trip inspections. This includes lights, brakes, fluids and emergency exits. Any issue will keep a bus off the road until remedied.
DuBois said most issues are fixed on the spot. A spare bus will be used if a fix requires more time and can’t be addressed before morning routes.
“Their goal everyday is to put the safest buses on the road,” DuBois said.
And buses are safer. They’re considered the safest form of student transportation, by a wide margin.
There’s the bright yellow color, flashing lights and stop arm that make a bus stand out. There’s also the design.
Buses distribute less crash force than cars because of their seats. School bus seats absorb impact better than those in a passenger vehicle, making them safer, even without seatbelts.
“It has been designed and constructed with safety in mind from top to bottom,” McPike said. “It is the safest land vehicle in the world. That is not hyperbole.”
Students are 70 times more likely to get to school safely in a bus than a car, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Inspection criteria is reviewed and updated by the Indiana State School Bus Committee.
“They constantly revise and update to make sure it is safe,” McPike said.
