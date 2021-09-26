TIPTON – Thelma sat in the passenger seat of her 1979 Volkswagen Super Beetle on Saturday afternoon at the Tipton County Fairgrounds, her left arm hanging triumphantly in the air.
Nearby, Kokomo resident Cyndi Fisher, the vehicle’s owner, looked over and smiled at Thelma, who was clad in a tie-dye shirt and peace sign mask.
“That’s my co-pilot,” Fisher said. “I love driving with her.”
Of course, Thelma doesn’t really say very much, being a fake skeleton and all.
But she’s all part of the experience.
Be who you are, feel what you feel, and don’t worry about what others might think.
“I guess it’s just the ‘hippie way,’” Fisher noted, “and I believe there’s a little hippie in all of us.”
And if you looked around on Saturday, it was hard to argue that statement, as the fairgrounds played host to “Hippie Fest,” a one-day event that its website refers to as a “family-run festival with a mission to create unifying experiences for people of all ages.”
Hippie Fest is a traveling show, organizers said, with other stops throughout the year in places like North Carolina, Michigan, Ohio and Missouri.
Along with allowing spectators a chance to simply gather together, Hippie Fest also has live music, dozens of vendors, food and even a Volkswagen Bus and Beetle show.
“It’s all about peace and love and harmony,” Maryann Heckler said, sitting a few feet away from “Barney Bus,” a 1971 Volkswagen they purchased about five years ago. “It’s just fun.”
Heckler and her husband Richard drove up from Louisville, Kentucky to attend Hippie Fest in Tipton, and the pair said they were very pleased with the turnout.
Last year, Tipton County was set to also host the event, but COVID-19 changed those plans.
“You go to other music events or festivals, and there’s always some troublemakers running around,” Richard said. “But everything here is so laid back.”
Richard then looked down at his tie-dye shirt and the bright clothing of the people around him.
“Yeah, we’re dressed a little differently, but it’s just about trying to bring a big part of that era back,” he said, referring to the counterculture lifestyle of the 1960s. “For me, I never liked the word hippie back then. To me, that was too free-spirited, too radical, too drugs, too everything else. And at that time, I was in a different line and just didn’t care for them. But I’m in a different line now, and I realize that it’s really just about being a little more laid back and enjoying everything. No worries, no troubles, just fun.”
A few feet away, Tipton residents Peggy and Ron Fortune were dancing to the music of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, performed by Michigan-based band “Magic Bus.”
Raising her hand at one point toward a soap bubble that was floating by, Peggy said she has gone to another Hippie Fest near Fort Wayne, but she hopes Tipton will become a mainstay for the festival’s annual tour.
“It’s just a good and peaceful environment to be in,” she said. “We talk to everybody, and everybody has a great time. … No rowdies, no trouble. It’s just good for your soul.”
And that’s exactly what Hippie Fest organizers like to hear.
Throughout the day on Saturday, Marcellina Beebee stood at the ticket entrance and checked people into the festival, stamping hands and providing information.
Beebee’s son, Tyler, is one of the individuals that helped create the event around six years ago, she said.
“It’s all in the details of the festival,” Beebee said, when asked what makes an event like Hippie Fest so popular. “People are just starving for kindness and compassion and simplicity and love. And I think people, I just think we just really need to come together and accept one another. These festivals, especially in the year we’ve had with COVID, people just really need these right now. It’s a vibe, it really is. It’s just a really great vibe.”
