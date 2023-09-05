TIPTON — An anonymous threat called into local dispatch had students and staff at Tipton Community School Corporation under lockdown Tuesday afternoon.
The school buildings went into lockdown around 12:30 p.m., according to an email sent to parents and the school community.
During lockdown, people were not permitted to enter or leave any school building. Students who were outside at recess were brought indoors. All doors were locked and only accessible via key.
Students were not confined to classrooms. They were still able to move about and switch classes.
Tipton Police Department’s dispatch received the anonymous threat. Tipton Superintendent Ryan Glaze said the threat was for a person with a weapon in the school parking lot.
Tipton police searched the school campus, including nearby parking lots at IU Health Tipton Hospital and Tipton City Park. Multiple officers searched the area.
“We have to treat every threat seriously until the facts tell us that it’s not,” Glaze told the Tribune.
The threat was deemed not credible, however Tipton schools remained on soft lockdown through the end of the day.
Students could leave, but their reason for doing so had to be verified. People could also enter the school; however, officials exercised more discretion on who could come into the buildings.
It’s not the first time Tipton schools have been on lockdown or closed due to threats. The school district responded to threats at least twice last school year.
“Unfortunately, this is the way things operate these days,” Gaze said. “They’re frustrating, but we just always want to make sure we’re keeping our students and staff as safe as possible.”
The superintendent said the school’s relationship with Tipton police makes handling these instances easier.
Last week was safety week at Tipton schools. Glaze said students and teachers practiced safety drills for fire, tornadoes and intruders.
“We think there’s a lot of benefit to that,” Glaze said.
