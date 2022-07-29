Business as usual was interrupted Friday at several of the state's Ivy Tech Community College campuses, including the one in Kokomo, due to bomb threats that caused temporary closures and sweeping searches.
Mary Jane Michalak, vice president of public affairs for Ivy Tech Community College, told the Tribune that the affected campuses were located in Kokomo, Logansport, Michigan City, Lafayette, South Bend, Muncie and Terre Haute.
Many of those campuses were already cleared and back in service as of mid-Friday afternoon, Michalak noted, and law enforcement did not locate any physical evidence of foul play.
Michalak did not indicate how or when Ivy Tech Community College received the threats — or if they were individually called in to each campus — but she noted that law enforcement and campus officials worked together quickly to address the issue.
"Nationally, we have seen a trend (of threats made) in other states at other community colleges," Michalak said, "and none of the threats have come to fruition. But we take all threats very seriously, so we're acting as if there is something to investigate."
