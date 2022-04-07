Howard County has a knack for churning out Indy 500 Festival princesses.
Last year, a trio of graduates represented the county at the annual festival for college-aged women.
Cieara Anderson and Maia Campbell have that honor this year.
Anderson, an Eastern grad, and Campbell, a Western grad, are among the 33 princesses who were chosen out of hundreds of applications.
The 33 chosen — the same number of cars in the Indianapolis 500 — serve as ambassadors for the 500 Festival by completing community service projects. The program is geared toward college-aged women who have a passion for academics and community involvement.
Princesses visit fourth grade classrooms, participate in existing service projects, create their own and help host family events at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
“It’s really about infusing the 500 Festival mission with events that are already happening,” said Laura Bliss, who oversees the princess program.
Anderson, a sophomore at Purdue University, learned about the program after seeing a segment on the local news.
“Might as well try,” she thought. “That would be super cool.”
Anderson sent in her application before heading to a basketball game.
“It was out of pocket,” she said. “I did it real quick.”
Princesses were named in February. Being part of the program means hitting the ground running, getting involved almost immediately.
Campbell has done just that, including reading to Western classrooms.
It’s a full-circle moment for the Ball State senior, who remembers when princesses visited her classroom when she was a student.
“It’s just really special to connect with those kids,” she said. “Continuing that cycle in my hometown has been really special.”
Campbell is studying biology, chemistry and French and was named to her university’s inaugural Top 100 students list.
This weekend, Campbell will give a presentation at Ball State about the friction of a racecar’s wheels on a race track.
Joining her at Saturday’s presentation will be fellow Indy 500 Festival Princess Mary Tragesser-Tina, a Tipton High School grad. Tragesser-Tina is a junior at Ball State studying biology and pre-med.
The 500 Festival Princess Program offers leadership and scholarship opportunities for those selected. Princesses receive a $1,000 scholarship. Bliss said princesses learn life and career skills.
“I love it,” Campbell said. “I’ve been told there’s no other experience like it. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
Anderson, who is studying visual arts and design education, said she’s learned leadership skills, such as how to lead a meeting.
“These are super important, and we can carry them through the rest of our lives,” she said.
Each princess is paired with one of 33 festival board members who serve as mentors. The board of directors are businesses leaders, offering networking and professional contacts.
Tragesser-Tina was paired with Ascension St. Vincent CEO Jonathan Nalli. The pairing is especially beneficial as Tragesser-Tina wants to be a dermatologist.
“They try their hardest to pair us with people who are relevant in our own field,” she said.
“It’s really neat to communicate with them and a have genuine relationship with them,” Anderson added.
There’s also value in getting to know one another. Both Anderson and Tragesser-Tina said they’ve enjoyed learning from other likeminded, driven women.
“I’ve made some friends that I know will be friends after this,” Anderson said. “There’s so much to learn from each individual girl.”
Anderson will be back in Greentown, her hometown, this weekend working at the Hydration Station. There will be an Indy 500 pace car as well. She’ll continue to give back with an Indy 500-inspired art lesson at Eastern Elementary School at a later date.
Princesses are involved with the program up and through the Indianapolis 500.
One participant will receive another $1,500 as the 2022 Marlyne Sexton 500 Festival Queen Scholar. The award is named after the Indianapolis philanthropist and president of The Sexton Companies. The winner will be announced on May 21.
