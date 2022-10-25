Three people were injured in a Tuesday morning crash in rural Miami County, including two Maconaquah students.
The crash happened at about 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of 850 South and 300 East.
A preliminary crash investigation by the Indiana State Police indicates David Gabrys, 18, of Peru, was driving a 2004 Cadillac SRX westbound on 850 South. He approached a stop sign at the intersection 300 East, stopped and proceeded into the intersection.
Gabrys' vehicle then struck a 2007 Saturn Ion that was headed southbound. The Saturn was driven by Samuel Schwartz, 17, of Peru, and rolled at least once, according to ISP.
The southbound vehicle was not required to stop and had the right of way, ISP officials stated in the news release.
A passenger in the Saturn, Danelle Schwartz, 12, of Peru, was ejected from the front seat. Danelle Schwartz and back-seat passenger Micah Schwartz, 8, of Peru, were flown to an Indianapolis hospital.
ISP Public Information Officer Sgt. Tony Slocum said Danelle Schwartz had a head injury. Micah Schwartz had a broken leg. Samuel Schwartz was uninjured.
No one in the Saturn was wearing a seat belt, according to ISP.
Tyler Gabrys, 14, of Peru, was a passenger with David Gabrys. He was transported to a local hospital with neck pain. The elder Gabrys was not injured. Both attend Maconaquah.
The crash is under investigation. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors, according to ISP officials.
ISP was assisted by the Amboy Fire Department, Converse Police Department, Dukes Hospital EMS, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Pipe Creek Fire Department and Samaritan and Lutheran medical helicopters.
