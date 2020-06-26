PERU - State police say three people were killed Friday morning after a driver over-corrected and swerved into oncoming traffic.
Police say at around 11:55 a.m., Douglas Clinkenbeard, 53, Elwood, was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer north on Ind. 19 south of 500 South.
For an undetermined reason, Clinkenbeard traveled off the east side of Ind. 19 and over-corrected, causing the Ford to travel across the center line into the southbound lane.
Clinkenbeard struck a southbound 2004 Jeep Cherokee driven by Nicholas Miller, 31, Peru. Clinkenbeard, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the Ford.
Clinkenbeard and Miller were pronounced deceased at the crash scene.
Paige Williamson, 18, Peru, a passenger in the Jeep, also died at the crash scene. Miller and Williamson were wearing seat belts, but the crash impact was too severe for the restraints to prevent their deaths, police said.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation, but early evidence indicates excessive speed by the Ford is a contributing factor in the crash.
