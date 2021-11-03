PERU — Police say three students were hit by vehicles on two different occasions last week near Peru Junior High School due to traffic congestion caused by ongoing construction at the school.
The first accident was reported around 7:30 a.m. Oct. 26, when two juveniles were struck by a vehicle while walking through the Hardee’s parking lot located across the street from the high school.
A police report said one student sustained minor abrasions, and the incident is still under investigation.
The second accident occurred around 7:45 a.m. Friday, when a 12-year-old student riding a scooter was hit by a driver turning into the Hardee’s parking lot. The student sustained a bruised arm and scratched knee, according to a crash report.
Peru Assistant Police Chief Matt Feller said accidents around the school are very rare, so for three students to be struck in one week is alarming.
He said the main contributing factor is traffic patterns changing around the schools due to the $3.6 million construction project that launched earlier this year to consolidate the high school and junior high school into one building.
The main west entrance to the high school where parents normally drop off kids is currently closed, and drivers are dropping off students at other locations around the building, including the Hardee’s parking lot.
“It’s creating a lot of congestion and putting a lot of vehicles in the area where you ordinarily wouldn’t have as many vehicles,” Feller said.
The other major factor in the crashes is the dim lighting in the mornings when students are walking to school, he said.
In response to the accidents, Peru Junior High School in a Facebook post asked students to not walk through the Hardee’s parking lot and instead use the sidewalk around it.
Students were also told to use the crosswalk by the Broadway and Daniel Street stoplight to cross Daniel Street and not use the crosswalk by the junior high school corner.
Students should then walk on the sidewalk around the TigArena, and use the crosswalk near the main TigArena entrance to cross over to the junior high.
“This will be for mornings and afternoons,” the post said. “We are asking that parents do not drop off and pick up at Hardee’s, but instead follow our drop-off and pick-up procedures.”
Feller encouraged students to follow those procedures but also cautioned drivers to remain vigilant when driving in the area, especially as roads become slick and mornings get darker in the winter.
“We want the kids to be able to cross at crosswalks where it’s legal and well-lit, but sometimes students don’t always do that,” he said. “So, as drivers, we need to be aware of that.”
Feller said the police department always has officers at all of the school facilities before and after school to help with traffic. He said officers will remain diligent as construction will continue to disrupt traffic patterns until the end of the school year.
“Hopefully, we don’t have any more of these issues, but we know the traffic congestion is going to be a problem for a while,” he said.
