Peyton Meares, once a high school cheerleader, now works full time at a day care.
She’s a fan of the Golden State Warriors, “big, fat burgers” and pit bulls. She loves sports and likes to write her own music.
Pain doesn’t scare her, because she knows it only makes her stronger.
On Monday, Peyton, 24, visited Dixie Bee Elementary with her older sister, Kendall Nasser, for World Down Syndrome Day. The outgoing, fun-loving Peyton has Down syndrome, and big sister Nasser is a teacher at Dixie Bee.
The two visited classrooms, where Nasser read a book titled, “47 Strings: Tessa’s Special Code,” which tells the story of an older sibling learning about his sister’s Down syndrome diagnosis. After Nasser read the book, Dixie Bee students were invited to ask questions of Peyton, who didn’t shy away from talking about herself.
“I like people,” said Peyton, who readily gives out high-fives and hugs.
In the book, the number 47 is significant because those with Down syndrome have 47 chromosomes instead of the typical 46. “It’s like a kid-friendly way to explain kind of genetically why they are different, but then also how it affects them,” Nasser said. The book also says, “We all need to love them, just like we love everyone else.”
The siblings wore complementary T-shirts. Peyton’s shirt read, “I am Down right perfect,” while Nasser’s read, “My sister is Down right perfect.” The words were encircled by a yellow and blue heart, the colors for Down syndrome awareness.
Nasser hopes the visit helped reinforce for children that everyone should be treated the same, regardless of their differences.
“No matter the differences, we should treat each other with kindness. And we’re all equal,” Nasser said.
“They can do everything we can do; it might take them a little longer.”
Peyton’s response? “Yep.”
Sometimes those with Down syndrome have other health problems, Nasser said.
In Peyton’s case, she has celiac disease and can’t eat food containing gluten; she has diabetes and must test her blood sugar and take insulin whenever she eats; and she was born with two holes in her heart and had to have open heart surgery when she was just 5 months old; she has a pacemaker.
“She is pretty special,” Nasser said of Peyton, who is the youngest of four sisters.
“Everyone loves me,” Peyton said.
Nasser credits her younger sister as the reason she became a teacher. “Since we are so close in age and grade, I always took her under my wing. I always liked to teach her growing up,” Nasser said.
Peyton “makes everything happier, lighter and funnier,” the older sibling said. Despite her sister’s health problems and many visits to the doctor, “She smiles through everything. ... I feel like I appreciate everything more seeing it through her eyes.”
At Dixie Bee, staff and several students wore the colors yellow and blue. March is also Disability Awareness Month.
Joyce Schopmeyer, Dixie Bee dean, visited classes with her brother Joe, who has Down syndrome. Another brother who had Down syndrome, Brian, passed away in October at the age of 58.
“We grew up in a small community and everyone accepted them. They went to all of our events and they got into Special Olympics,” Schopmeyer said. Her brothers have participated in Happiness Bag activities.
Schopmeyer said she hoped to raise awareness. Her grandson is a first grader at Dixie Bee, and when they talked about Joe’s visit to school, her grandson told her, “I didn’t know Joe had Down syndrome.”
To her grandson, Joe is just like everyone else, someone who plays basketball with him and rides four-wheelers.
As those with Down syndrome get older, they still need inclusion, involvement and special training, Schopmeyer said. They have lifelong needs that call for a lifetime commitment from family and others.
