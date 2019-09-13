With two baby grand pianos and two talented players, Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo is promising one evening of fun Friday, Oct. 4, at the 2019 edition of the College’s Celebration for Student Success.
The biennial event, with the theme of “Education is Key,” will feature “Dueling Pianos,” dinner, and a variety of activities to raise funds for student scholarships at the Kokomo Campus.
“Every two years we invite the community to join us in raising money to support the education of deserving Ivy Tech students in the Kokomo community,” Kelly Karickhoff, executive director of Resource Development for Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Region, said in a release. “This year, we’ll be joined by two sharp-witted, incredibly talented musicians for what promises to be a night of unforgettable fun.”
“Dueling Pianos” is a high-energy, all-request, sing-along, clap-along, rock ’n’ roll evening of comedy music where the audience is just as much a part of the show as the entertainers. Food and fun will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Bel Air Events, 3014 S. Webster St.
Along with the dueling pianos, the night will include a raffle with prizes from local businesses and individuals who support students, a live auction, and a full cash bar. Food stations with a variety of taste treats will be available in the casual atmosphere of a “dueling pianos” show bar.
“As every key is needed for a pianist to make music, education is the key to successful futures for our students and for our communities,” Karickhoff said. “The Celebration for Student Success events give participants many opportunities throughout the evening to make a difference in the life of an Ivy Tech student through their financial support.”
Tickets for Celebration for Student Success are $50 each and may be purchased at www.ivytech.edu/kokomo/celebration.html or by calling Miriam Thomas of the Ivy Tech Foundation staff at 765-252-5500. Reservations must be made by Sept. 27.
“Our goal is to raise $50,000 that will be distributed to students on Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Campus over the next two academic years,” Karickhoff continued. “Whether you can endow a scholarship, fund a sponsorship, or buy a ticket to the dinner, we hope you will join us for the celebration.
“‘Education is Key’ indeed,” she continued. “We need the community’s help as we work to eliminate financial barriers to the higher education that will prepare these students to enter the workforce or transfer on to pursue a four-year degree.”
