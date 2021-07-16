TIPTON — The city is a finalist to win a $3 million investment package from T-Mobile, including enhancing the city’s 5G network and a free concert from the chart-topping band Florida Georgia Line.
The city announced Thursday it was one of 10 small towns being considered for the T-Mobile Hometown Techover. The contest launched in April, drawing applications from thousands of towns across the U.S.
“Thousands entered, and 10 extraordinary communities representing the heart of small-town America were selected as finalists,” T-Mobile said in a release.
The company said the winner will become the “5G model for communities across the U.S., showcasing the power of the country’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network — T-Mobile’s.”
The awards package includes a $200,000 grant the town can use on any project; the refurbishment of Little League fields; phone and internet service upgrades to a public space like a library or town square; and a free concert this fall from Florida Georgia Line.
A panel of judges from T-Mobile and Smart Growth America will determine the winner later this summer based on project feasibility, the town’s need for a network upgrade and town leadership interest and engagement.
If Tipton doesn’t win the contest, it will still receive a $50,000 grant from the company “to help jump-start or complete a project in their community,” according to the release.
Jon Freier, executive vice president of consumer group at T-Mobile, said in a video the contest is part of company’s effort to support smaller markets in rural areas and “getting rural America as well-connected as Big City USA.”
“This $3-million Hometown Techover is just one example of how we’ll get to work, and it’s just the beginning,” he said.
