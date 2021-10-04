TIPTON — The Tipton Bureau of Motor Vehicles is closed the entire month of October due to staffing shortages that has led the agency to temporarily close branches across the state.
The BMV announced Friday it is closing eight branches for the month due to the continued worker shortage, including locations in Plymouth, West Lafayette, Indianapolis, Brazil, Danville and New Albany.
The BMV said employees of temporarily closed branches will be reassigned to support nearby locations for the month.
This is the second month the BMV has temporarily closed branches due to the employee shortage.
However, after the closures in September, the BMV has received an increase in applications from residents looking to hire on with the agency, according to BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy.
He said the BMV has partnered with the State Personnel Department to fill positions as quickly as possible, and branch teams are in the process of hiring and onboarding multiple applicants to fulfill customer service vacancies.
"This has enabled us to reduce the number of branches temporarily closed this month," Lacy said in a release. "We ask for patience from Hoosier communities and applicants as we work through that process."
