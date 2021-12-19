TIPTON — The Tipton County Chamber of Commerce says it has "grave misgivings" about the city and county taking control of a section of Indiana 28 without holding any public hearings on the decision.
Tipton County commissioners voted 2-1 last month to accept the deal proposed by the Indiana Department of Transportation. The vote came two days after making the proposal known to the public.
Commissioner Nancy Cline was the only "no" vote. She said her decision was mostly based on the fact that the public didn't know about the proposal, despite private talks starting in August between the state, county and city.
Kegan Schmicker, executive director of the Tipton County Chamber of Commerce, said that although he supports removing semi-truck traffic from the downtown, he did not support how the decision was made.
"Both the City and County leadership unilaterally accepted the most significant maintenance infrastructure liability in the history of our community, all without seeking the input of their constituents," Schmicker said in a released statement.
He said he also had serious concerns that neither the city nor county has said whether the proposal from INDOT was reviewed or vetted by an engineering firm or a government finance firm to ensure residents and businesses would not be negatively impacted.
Tipton Mayor Tom Dolezal said Friday the city engineer, Board of Public Works and the street superintendent reviewed INDOT's offer in great detail. He said numerous other planning and financial professionals for both the city and county also reviewed the plan.
Commissioner Tracey Powell also said the county engineer thoroughly reviewed the plan and the board "relied on his expertise heavily when weighing our options."
INDOT is giving nearly $9 million to the city and county to compensate for taking over the state highway. The money will be evenly split between the two government units.
But, Schmicker said, even with the money, the extra financial burden that will come from maintaining the roadway will drain local coffers of funding that might be better used on improving Tipton in other ways.
"If the new financial burdens that come with the adoption of these roadways reduces our ability to build a better and more desirable community, then we may have lost the control needed to create the community and future we want and need," he said.
Dolezal said the extra investment is worth it for the immediate quality-of-life impact the new plan will have for the city.
"While we recognize there are significant financial responsibilities associated with the greater control of the proposed sections of 28 and 19, we believe that the opportunities for a more inviting and pedestrian friendly downtown, an increased opportunity for residential growth and overall benefit to our local businesses and residents make this an opportunity we need to invest in at this time for the future of Tipton," he said in an email.
Commissioners voted on the proposal after INDOT set a deadline for a formal answer on Nov. 26, forcing the issue to become public. Commissioners tabled the issue Nov. 22 and scheduled a special meeting on Nov. 24 to vote on the proposal.
The issue did not come before the Tipton City Council, as the proposal only needs signatures from commissioners and the mayor.
