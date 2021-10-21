TIPTON COUNTY — For the next three weeks, Tipton County law enforcement will be out in greater numbers enforcing seat belt and child passenger safety laws.
The campaign “Operation Belt Up” kicked off Thursday, according to a news release from the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office. It is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI).
Seat belts can reduce the risk of injury or death in a crash by 50%, the news release stated. Indiana law requires that everyone in a vehicle be buckled up. Children under age 8 must be properly restrained in a federally approved child or booster seat. From ages 8 to 16, children must either be in a booster seat or wearing a seat belt, depending on their size.
Under the state’s primary seat belt law, law enforcement can pull someone over and issue a ticket just for not wearing a seat belt, the release continued. Drivers can also be cited for each unbuckled passenger under the age of 16.
The release said Indiana’s seat belt use rate has fallen by to its lowest level since 2016 — 92.9%, according to an observational survey conducted by the ICJI. Drivers under the age of 34, particularly young male drivers, were the most likely of any age group to be found unbuckled, the release added.
The release also stated that more than 40% of vehicle occupants killed in crashes this year were not wearing seat belts.
“We’re losing far too many people over something that’s so easily preventable,” Tipton County Sheriff Tony Frawley said in the release. “Seat belts are your best defense in a crash. Not wearing one because you were ‘only going a short distance’ or ‘just forgot’ could end up costing you your life. Always buckle up.”
For more information, visit tiptongov.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.