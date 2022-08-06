The Tipton Community Band will present a free concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Tipton City Park Pavilion.
The program will feature a variety of music including “Sea Songs” by Ralph Vaughn Williams, “Slim Trombone” by Filmore, a “Salute to Duke Ellington,” two selections from Holst’s “Second Suite for Military Band” and a “Salute to Spike Jones,” among other works.
The band, consisting of musicians from Alexandria, Anderson, Kokomo, Westfield, Cicero, Carmel and Tipton, is under the direction of Rod Fletcher.
