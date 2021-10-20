The Tipton Community Band, under the direction of Rod “Top” Fletcher, will present a fall concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Tipton County 4-H building, 1200 S. Main St.
The band will play a variety of music from marches to contemporary pieces, according to a news release from band officials. Special guests for the concert will be the Kokomo Men Of Note Barbershop Chorus, which will perform with the band an arrangement by Charles Rose of “A Day On Broadway,” a medley of three Broadway hits from the musicals “Oklahoma,” “Fiddler On the Roof” and “South Pacific.” It is recommended that attendees wear masks in the building.
The Tipton Community Band was formed around 1985 and has been performing ever since. The band presents summer concerts in the Tipton park, participates in the Community Band Festival at Noblesville and plays for the Tipton County Fair. It is made up of musicians from Tipton, Alexandria, Anderson, Peru, Cicero, Westfield and Sheridan. The band is open to anyone who plays an instrument and is always looking for more participants. Talk to Mr. Fletcher if interested in playing.
