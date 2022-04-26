TIPTON — Tipton County voters will soon be taking to the polls, and there are quite a few candidates on the ballot to choose from when they do. There are several contested races this primary election, including a major one for Tipton County sheriff. Tony Frawley — who is not running for re-election — has held that position since 2014.
Other contested races include Tipton County Council District 3; Tipton County auditor; Tipton County treasurer; and Liberty Township trustee.
Tipton County Council District 3
Republican
Name: Jim Leffler
Family: We are a family of six members; two sons, one grandson, one daughter, myself and wife Judy. One son Scott, has taught for 20 years at Tipton School. We have lived in Tipton for 33 years and love the area.
Work experience: I have been on the County Council in the past, four years ago.
Why did you choose to run for Tipton County Council District 3?
I choose to run again for this position because I was able to accomplish very much for the Tipton residents four years ago.
What new programs or projects, if any, would you implement if elected?
We have access to large amounts of money and grants, and we need to spend it wisely. There are many things Tipton needs. We will need to list them according to importance and let the public have input.
In your mind, what is the biggest issue facing Tipton County, and what would you do to address it?
Work with the city to help grow the community properly. We need to establish a sports arena to help bring young couples to our community. If you have any other questions on my views, call me at 765-963-6856.
Republican
Name: Janice L. Smith
Age: 70
Family: Husband, three grown children and six grandchildren
Work experience: Interior design
Why did you choose to run for Tipton County Council District 3?
The collective 26 years, sitting on the Tipton County Economic Development, Tipton County Community Fund and the Tipton Main Street Association, has given me the experience and the confidence to bring many different perspectives to the Council in an effort to continue the greater good of our community. With that said, I am excited to share what I have learned.
What new programs or projects, if any, would you implement if elected?
The beauty of a four-year term is that the first year I would plan to immerse myself in the programs we already have and learn what is working and what needs improvement. Project number one, year one, I would develop focus groups to gather data that would allow me to identify needs.
In your mind, what is the biggest issue facing Tipton County, and what would you do to address it?
Today more than ever, I notice the disconnect between work life balance and pay structure. The overall well-being of our county employees is strained. As a county councilwoman, I would try to be fiscally responsible so that we could strive to make necessary adjustments.
Tipton County sheriff
Republican
Name: Korey Henderson
Age: 50
Family: Married to Kylie (Tocci) and have three children, Bransen, Dalton and Morgan Barnett (Ian)
Work experience: Currently I am a captain at the sheriff’s office, as well as serving my second term as the Cicero Township trustee. I obtained an associate degree in criminology and have graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. I have been in the law enforcement field for 28 years and have served our community for 24 years as a police officer. I was a former police officer for the city of Tipton. I was a previous member of the Tipton City Board of Zoning and Appeals. I am the current president of the non-for-profit organization Indiana Operation Lifesaver. I am also a current board member of the Tipton/Howard County United Way.
Why did you choose to run for Tipton County sheriff?
My 28 years in law enforcement and 24 years as a full-time police officer has provided me with the knowledge for a new vision and plan for the sheriff’s office. Having served in almost every position at the sheriff’s office, from beginning as a correctional officer then jail commander, merit deputy, sergeant and now being third in command of the department as a captain, this has given me insight into each position and the day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s office. The administrative duties that I currently do as captain and those I have obtained from being township trustee for the last eight years has prepared me to use those skills as sheriff. I have prepared $650,000 budgets, operated within those budgets with no additional appropriations and had oversight of our employees. As captain, I continue to patrol, make arrests, investigate cases, and work traffic crashes. I have commanded many major emergency incidents, such as searching for fugitives, missing children, barricaded subjects, major traffic crashes and hazardous materials incidents. My extensive administrative and law enforcement experience, and my proven leadership, has prepared me to manage the sheriff’s office personnel in emergency situations.
What changes would you make as sheriff?
I want our department personnel to have more community involvement and to build relationships with our citizens. I will hold quarterly meetings throughout our county to bring transparency and community participation. Providing information on what crimes we are responding to, but more importantly, what we are doing to combat those crimes. Provide educational outreach programs, focusing on our senior citizens to keep them safe from home improvement fraud and other scams. Creating a youth/ deputy mentorship program to build relationships with our officers. Establishing a Problem Oriented Policing Team to focus on traffic violations and littering throughout our county. Begin a partnership with our local businesses to help provide job placement for our local inmates prior to their release from jail. This may make it possible for them to become self-supporting and therefore not commit crimes and return to jail. I want to build on our current mental health program for inmates and for those addicted to drug or alcohol and wanting to get clean. Providing those addicted with Vivitrol medication prior to their release. Once released, this medication will help them stay clean until their next appointment with a public mental health provider.
How do you plan to manage and staff the new Tipton County Jail?
Our correctional staff are really the unsung heroes of our department. They are the ones that are not seen by the public but serve unselfishly to keep our jail safe and secure. Great strides have been made in our correctional division over the years, such as establishing a chain of command with the appointment of a captain, lieutenant, sergeants and corporals. This provides accountability among the jail staff, but also a continuity of procedures to help limit liability. The correctional staff now have a dedicated instructor to provide specific training that is focused on correctional issues. Training is the key to success, which also decreases the overall liability for the county. I will increase the usage of our facility being used as a host training site for statewide correctional officer and jail commander training. The correctional division has successfully established a S.E.R.T. team, which I will continue to support their training and ability to respond to incidents within the jail. I will continue to house out-of-county inmates to provide revenue to our county, which can be beneficial throughout other areas of the county, which the County Council determines appropriate.
Other police agencies have expressed opinions on both sides of the new law regarding people as young as 18 being able to carry firearms without a permit. How do you feel this would impact you, officers and the people of Tipton County?
For many years, we as police officers have encountered firearms on traffic stops and in other situations while doing our job. Most of the time, these encounters are with citizens with permits to carry and are usually cooperative. In my experiences, those that obtained permits practiced shooting and practiced safe handling procedures with their firearms. Mental health and criminal records were the main reasons for the application procedure for those wanting to legally carry a firearm. However, criminals that we have dealt with that have firearms usually do not have permits to carry. Therefore, criminals were already circumventing the current law. I am concerned that there may be people that want to carry a handgun as a status symbol and have not practiced safe shooting or handling procedures. Tipton County already has many citizens that are firearms enthusiasts, however I am sure that we will probably see in an increase in our day-to-day encounters with citizens carrying firearms after this law goes into effect. Continuing to train our officers on interacting with armed citizens is of utmost importance for the safety of our officers and citizens.
Republican
Name: Lea Stout
Age: 48
Family: I have been married to my husband, Jeff Stout, for 13 years. I have three children and one grandchild.
Work experience: I have been employed with the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office for 19.5 years. Within the sheriff’s office, I have served as the sheriff’s matron for all 19.5 years and previously as a special deputy for seven years. I have previously served on the jail hiring and promotion board. As part of my duties as the matron, I maintain a nearly $3 million budget, to include employee salaries, supplies and equipment for the deputies and correctional officers, inmate supplies/meals/ medical expenses and local D.A.R.E. programs.
Why did you choose to run for Tipton County sheriff?
I have a strong passion and broad vision for Tipton County. I believe the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office needs to be involved in the future of the county. Through the areas identified below, I believe I am the best candidate for sheriff to break through the barriers and continue our excellent traditions. Our current administration has done a fantastic job making criminal investigations a priority. Solving these investigations serves as a sense of closure and begins recovery for victims of crime, as well as holds offenders accountable through evidence-based prosecution. I believe this continues to be a priority and can be built upon. I believe that our office can partner with the county and city governments to reach common goals, such as employee recruitment and retention, maintaining a safe living and working environment and providing quality services to community members and visitors. I believe that our office can better utilize and hold interactive partnerships with nonprofit resource groups and mental health professionals to improve quality of life for families in Tipton County.
What changes would you make as sheriff?
Our deputies and correctional officers are understaffed and need additional training opportunities. We need to request additional positions and provide staff at all levels with relevant training so we have top-notch trained people to serve and protect our community at all times, which will further enhance officer safety and public safety, alike. Our office needs to continue to improve upon involvement, accessibility, and visibility in the unincorporated areas of Tipton County, as well as in our smaller corporate limits of Kempton, Sharpsville, Windfall, Goldsmith and Atlanta, while still maintaining a presence within the city of Tipton. I would like to improve upon our partnerships and interactions with our local youth. These children are the county’s future, and we need to build bonds with them to ensure they have every opportunity to lead healthy, successful and sustainable lives. I believe our entire office can continue to engage with other Tipton County law enforcement and emergency service entities, such as dispatch and fire/EMS personnel, in a positive manner to best serve and protect the public interest. It would be difficult to serve at the highest possible capacity if there was division amongst local departments.
How do you plan to manage and staff the new Tipton County Jail?
I have been involved with the new jail from the very beginning and continue to be involved on a daily basis. From budgets, to design, to capabilities, to bed space, to staffing, to purchasing supplies, to medical needs. I have been a part of the planning and completion in all these facets. I will continue to work with the county government, jail administration and employees to maintain a healthy and safe facility for correctional staff and inmates. I believe we should use all of our resources available to us to achieve the aforementioned atmosphere, to include inmate mental health counseling, inmate medical services, prevention of contraband trafficking and employee career development.
Other police agencies have expressed opinions on both sides of the new law regarding people as young as 18 being able to carry firearms without a permit. How do you feel this would impact you, officers and the people of Tipton County?
I believe in protecting the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution. I also believe in protecting the safety and best interest of Tipton County citizens and visitors. With gun violence and mental health both being important issues and critical topics in today’s society, I do believe there needs to be a better method of verifying a person’s criminal background and/or mental state prior to them carrying a firearm in public. I do not wish to eliminate the right for someone to possess or carry a firearm, but I do think there needs to be a checks and balance system specifically geared toward keeping firearms away from people who have felony convictions, violent tendencies, and/or are experiencing mental health crisis. I have a sincere hope that this new law does not adversely affect anyone in Tipton County or across the State of Indiana, including our law enforcement officers.
Democrat
Name: Travis Rhoades
Age: 49
Family: Wife Melissa; children Lauren Lassiter, Rhiannon and Isabelle Abney, Izaak Schwartz; mother Barbara Rhoades
Work experience: 17 years civilian law enforcement, five years military police experience
Why did you choose to run for Tipton County sheriff?
I chose to run for sheriff because I see opportunities to improve the department’s morale, employee turnover rate, customer and community service and to save taxpayer dollars.
What changes would you make as sheriff?
If elected, I will fight for a shift premium for the night shift employees. I would like to create a full-time dedicated detective position to better serve the community and victims of crimes. I will work closely with the Tipton County Humane Society to help get the shelter up and running. I would also like to create an animal control officer position once the shelter is operable to better deal with animal complaints. I will work diligently to expand the almost nonexistent reserve deputy program. I will also start an Explorer program for our youth to interact with deputies and learn more about law enforcement careers. I will reinstate the citizens ride along program to improve community relations. I will save taxpayer money by creating an inmate worker crew to do grounds work at the jail and any other county offices where they may be useful to, including the humane society.
How do you plan to manage and staff the new Tipton County Jail?
I will work closely with the jail commander and provide him with the necessary resources and support to properly manage and staff the jail while also working within the budget.
Other police agencies have expressed opinions on both sides of the new law regarding people as young as 18 being able to carry firearms without a permit. How do you feel this would impact you, officers and the people of Tipton County?
I do not feel that this will have much of an impact on my officers or the people of Tipton County. Obviously permitting laws allow agencies to vet people prior to issuing a carry permit but it has never and will not stop criminals or people with ill intent from obtaining and or carrying a weapon.
Democrat
Name: Matthew D. Tebbe
Age: 51
Family: Married 25 years to Tamara (Tami) Tebbe; two sons, Jon Tebbe and Alex Tebbe
Work experience: 25 years with the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office
Why did you choose to run for Tipton County sheriff?
I chose to run for the office of sheriff of Tipton County to give the citizens a sheriff they can come to and feel free to sit down with and tell their problem to without being dismissed. I will be a sheriff that will continue to work the road alongside the other deputies that work for Tipton County. I want to be the Tipton County sheriff so the deputies and jail staff will have someone to come to when they have a problem and listen to them without feeling their issues are being taken seriously.
What changes would you make as sheriff?
The department will have a full-time detective to work cases more effectively and timely. The department will be more community-oriented and involved in different activities. I will reorganize the Tipton County Drug Task Force to be more actively involved to the community. There are several other plans that will come once elected to the office of sheriff.
How do you plan to manage and staff the new Tipton County Jail?
I will place qualified personnel in leadership roles that will work side by side with the deputies. I will hold monthly meetings with department officers to make sure issues are addressed. I will work with my jail commander to address problems that might arise and correct them in a timely and safe manner.
Other police agencies have expressed opinions on both sides of the new law regarding people as young as 18 being able to carry firearms without a permit. How do you feel this would impact you, officers and the people of Tipton County?
I’m a firm believer in the Second Amendment. With the new law going into effect this year, this will put all officers in more dangerous positions every time they make a traffic stop. We as officers won’t know if someone can illegally possess the firearm or not unless we run their entire history, which we can’t do unless they are being arrested. The permit fees that were collected though the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office were used for firearms training for the department. It puts more danger on every citizen when you have young adults who have never handled a weapon now able to possess a weapon with never being trained or shown how to handle the weapon safely.
Tipton County treasurer
Republican
Name: Brent R. Baird, J.D.
Age: 51
Family: Single, no children
Work experience: J.D. Law Degree in 2017, Bachelor's degree in business in 2012. Over 30 years in small to medium size businesses in accounting, sales, and production management. Multiple years of experience in financial roles, including legal risk specialist, compliance corp. officer, licensing specialist, tax analyst, purchasing manager. Several years in legal roles, including legal research analyst, Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission legal intern, co-counsel student lawyer experienced in civil, family and criminal cases with court experience. No public service elected experience.
Why did you choose to run as Tipton County treasurer?
I believe it is time for the citizens of Tipton County to have an officeholder who can deliver a fresh perspective, yet provide continuity based upon knowledge and non-government experience. Tipton County is my home. As a citizen myself, I desire professional, knowledgeable, fair and honest communication and performance from elected officials. I will deliver nothing less, nor should citizens accept anything less from a public servant.
Why do you think you’re qualified for this position, and how would you run the office?
I was born and raised in Tipton County on our family farm. I believe this gives me a unique and relatable understanding of our citizens (both urban and rural) and the challenges and triumphs of the community. I believe my legal and business educations, combined with over 30 years of work experiences, can best serve the citizens of Tipton County. With this knowledge and experience, I can provide citizens with transparent, professional and consistent interactions. The county treasurer is much more than just the “tax collector.” The position demands detailed analysis, an understanding of the law, tax system, licensing requirements, ownership transfers and investment analysis. I have multiple years of experience in all these areas from many different perspectives. I am professional, yet friendly. As a professional mediator, I am able to quickly understand opposing opinions, while remaining neutral, and offer compromise that de-escalates and provides acceptable resolutions. The office will be run in a professional, organized and transparent manner with emphasis on remaining citizen-focused. I will look for innovative and financially prudent ways to improve every citizen’s interaction with the office.
What kind of changes, if any, would you make?
The current county treasurer has organized her office in a rational, experienced and prudent manner. I would continue many of the current processes but would look to reduce redundancies and make information more user friendly for citizens. Any changes made will be judicious and sensible in order to benefit Tipton County citizens. My promise, if chosen to serve, is to improve the tax collection process while providing professionalism, knowledge and experience in service to all citizens of Tipton County.
Republican
Name: Gregg A. Townsend
Age: 68
Family: Wife, Betsy; two married daughters, Sarah (Lucas) Pitzer and Stephanie (Akai) Nichols; four grandchildren
Work experience: Manager-King’s Crown Inn; assistant vice president, Central Mortgage; teacher and principal, Community Bible Christian School; real estate broker since 1979; licensed minister since 1981; assistant store manager over operation, Sears Roebuck; business administrator and director of ministries, elder and secretary/treasurer — Heartland Ministries; land agent for 13 years, Indiana Department of Transportation; Tipton County auditor for 10 years
Why did you choose to run for Tipton County treasurer?
Our current treasurer, Suzanne Alexander, was formerly the auditor. There has been great coordination between the auditor and treasurer’s offices, in part, because she had an understanding of the needs of the auditor’s office. She has done a terrific job, but both of us are term-limited. I want to see the continued cooperation between the offices, as that serves the citizens of Tipton County well.
Why do you think you’re qualified for this position, and how would you run the office?
I have 10 years of experience as county auditor. Most of the jobs that I have had required bookkeeping skills. I worked with millions of dollars as a mortgage banker and as a land agent for INDOT, negotiating the purchase of tens of millions of dollars in right of way purchases. Essentially, the treasurer collects the taxes and the auditor calculates the taxes to finance the county’s budgets and pays the county’s bills and payroll along with a myriad of other tasks. I would see running the treasurer’s office much as Suzanne Alexander has done. As technologies advance, there may be efficiencies that may present themselves.
What kind of changes, if any, would you make?
I do not anticipate making many changes as the office currently is accomplishing the goal.
Republican
Name: Debbie Tragesser
Age: 58
Family: I am the daughter of Bob and Deanne Tragesser and the oldest of six children. I was blessed with two children, Kaitlyn Tragesser, 19, and Peyton Tragesser, 16, and am a lifelong resident of Tipton County, although I did spend 10 years in Pennsylvania earning my degree in business management/ accounting and working in information technology.
Work experience: Landfill gatekeeper and property tax deputy from 1992-1993; Tipton County auditor from 1994-2006; draftsman and first deputy surveyor in Tipton County from 2007-2010; property tax deputy and first deputy auditor in Tipton County from 2011-2018; Circuit Court clerk in Tipton County from 2019-2021; quality assurance technician at Park 100 Foods, Tipton and Red Gold, Elwood. I am currently employed with the Division of Family Resources, Tipton, as the front desk eligibility assistant.
Why did you choose to run for Tipton County treasurer?
The 26 years that I spent working for the taxpayers of Tipton County afforded me the knowledge to be able to help our taxpayers with their issues. This made me feel good about my job. On Jan. 1, 2011, I walked into the Circuit Court clerk’s office and served eight years without ever asking for an increase in my operating budget. This also was a good feeling knowing that I was doing my part in trying to keep taxes down for our county. I have a strong desire for public service and connecting with my community.
Why do you think you’re qualified for this position, and how would you run the office?
I have complete understanding and knowledge of the procedures and policies of Tipton County government from years of experience working for the taxpayers of our county. I earned my Bachelor’s degree in business administration/ accounting and am very precise in my accounting and finance responsibilities. I am hands-on with my job. I pledge to be there in person and by phone for tax related questions and issues.
What kind of changes, if any, would you make?
I feel that Suzanne Alexander, who is the current Tipton County treasurer, has done a great job as much as feasibly possible to keep the office up-to-date and running efficiently. The office is staffed with the elected official, one first deputy and part-time employees as needed for the tax seasons. As a property owner and taxpayer in our county, I hesitate to do anything that would increase the taxpayer’s burden unless it was of absolute necessity. I do understand, though, the office is in need of offsite storage for records. This should be of no extra cost as the plan was to use the old county jail for record storage.
Tipton County auditor
Republican
Name: Melissa D. Pickering
Age: 52
Family: Married to Wayne L. Pickering, Jr. since 1991, with two daughters, Nicole and Cali, and three grandsons, Oliver, Brock and Ty. Son-in-law is Kodi Stillson. We have many friends we call family as well.
Work experience: Over 10 years of experience in the legal field. Experience in the Howard County auditor’s office with Martha Lake in the financial department in AP/AR, commissioner and council meetings with budgets, Additional Appropriations and Transfers of Funds Ledgers, as well as receiving grant funds and working with grants, funds ledgers and reporting to the state of Indiana entity, are just a few responsibilities as her financial deputy.
Why did you choose to run for Tipton County auditor?
I am capable as proven by my past experience to run a financially sound office and manage staff. I am excited to serve Tipton County residents as their auditor in a pleasant and positive environment and to serve the commissioners and council with transparency and financial information needed to expedite the decision making process.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position and how would you run the office?
My experience in the county, as well as in the Howard County auditor’s office in the financial department with Martha Lake, provides me with the experience to fulfill the duties of the Tipton County auditor. I would ensure balanced budgets and transparency with reporting to the commissioners and council, as well as the state of Indiana. As Tipton County’s auditor, I would like to streamline process within the office as well as overview and update the county policy manual and review claims that may offer a substantial cost savings where applicable. I believe it is the responsibility of the auditor to ensure fiscally sound budgets and avoid overspending, as well as review claims in order to cut costs while looking at potential grants to fund much needed processes in the county.
What kind of changes, if any, would you make?
I would like to review internal processes to streamline processes and update processes regarding claims, payroll and time keeping and review policies and manuals that need to be updated. With Tipton County not having a human resources manager, I would like to update these processes and ensure all policies and manuals are up to date as well as hiring processes and onboarding of staff, insurance, payroll and other policy are in place.
Jon DeBaun, Republican, is also running for Tipton County auditor but did not return the candidate questionnaire.
Liberty Township trustee
Republican
Name: Paul Kingery
Age: 52
Family: Wife, Debra Kingery; son, Kyle Kingery
Work experience: Chrysler for 28 years, Sharpsville Volunteer Fire Department member for 16 years and chief for 13 consecutive years (2010 to present)
Why did you choose to run for Liberty Township trustee?
I believe there is a need for the township to work closer with the local government agencies to better represent the township. We will need to look to the future to ensure Liberty Township is prepared for the changes that will happen as Tipton County grows and develops.
Why do you think you’re qualified for this position and how would you run the office?
I have worked diligently to both serve and support the residents of Liberty Township. In 2006, I joined the Sharpsville Volunteer Fire Department and have proudly served as the Sharpsville Volunteer Fire Department chief for the last 13 consecutive years. In addition to serving on the fire department, I have also served on various advisory boards, including the Tipton County 911 Advisory Board, the Tipton County Commissioners Ambulance Advisory Board and the Tipton County Chiefs Association. Working on these boards has provided me with valuable insight into how local government functions and how the growing needs of the township can be met more efficiently and effectively. I have also applied for and managed Federal FEMA grants, as well as state-funded grants. Also filing State Board of Accounts reports and keeping our entity up to date in state and federal data bases, keeping it compliant to receive grants.
What do you feel are your chief responsibilities as Liberty Township trustee?
I will work tirelessly to serve the citizens of the community by working closely with local government bodies so that the interests of Liberty Township residents are continuously represented. I will work to obtain valuable grants so that important services, like ambulance and fire, continue to improve without creating a financial burden on taxpayers. Finally, I will work closely with the Liberty Township Advisory Board to ensure that the cemeteries are well maintained, and poor relief remains a priority.
Matt Deckard, Republican, is also running for Liberty Township trustee but did not return the candidate questionnaire.
