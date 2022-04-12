TIPTON — Tipton County has entered into a lease with a local day care center that will allow the business to operate on the city of Tipton’s south side.
The Tipton Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously voted to enter a 36-month renewable lease with Christi Dolezal for her to operate ABC & Me child care center out of the most northern building in Doctors’ Park, at 410 Fairground Road, located just west of IU Health Tipton Hospital.
As previously reported by the Tribune, ABC & Me received a $100,000 grant earlier this year from Early Learning Indiana, the state’s oldest and largest early childhood education nonprofit, to operate a day care in the county.
Dolezal, who operated ABC & Me for around 17 years before closing the day care five years ago, applied for the funding after two providers in Tipton closed last year, leaving the city without any licensed early learning options.
She told the Tribune in January that she was not planning on reopening her day care, but felt she had to because the day care situation in Tipton had become so dire.
“It was one of those things where I knew the need was great and I knew how to do it, so I decided I’d apply for the grant, and if I got it, I’d do it,” she said at the time. “And everything fell into place.”
Dolezal, who has worked as a state child care inspector for the past five years, will have to go in front of the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals in May and receive their approval before she can begin to renovate the building and begin operations.
She told the commissioners she’s wanting to begin renovations and open as soon as possible.
“The contractor is ready,” Dolezal said.
The commissioners’ approval of the lease came just minutes after the board unanimously voted to allow IU Health Tipton out of its lease for all three buildings located at Doctors’ Park. In exchange for the early termination, the hospital is giving the county $30,000.
Except for the soon-to-be day care building, the upkeep of the other two currently vacant buildings at Doctors’ Park will fall on the county. As a result, the commissioners said it would be in their interest to try and fill those buildings with businesses. Doctors’ Park has sat vacant for years now.
“If we’re taking these buildings back, then we need to aggressively find tenants for those buildings so those buildings don’t sit empty because a building sitting empty is no good,” Commissioner Nancy Cline said.
Commissioner Tracey Powell agreed.
“We do need to get aggressive on this,” he said. “Plus, it’s going to be good for the community if we can get some other businesses or people in there.”
