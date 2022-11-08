Tipton County, there’s a new sheriff in town, and his name is Matt Tebbe.
During Tuesday’s night’s General Election, the Democrat — a 22-year veteran of the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department — beat out his Republican opponent, Lea Stout, with 55% of the vote, according to unofficial election results.
“I feel pretty dang good right about now,” Tebbe told the Tribune on Tuesday night via telephone. “It’s one of those, I’m just excited, but I’m going to go home, get a good night’s sleep and then work from there.”
Tebbe added that he’s looking forward to getting everything organized over the next several weeks so that when he steps into office in January, it’ll hopefully look like a well-oiled machine.
“I’m going to announce that (staffing positions) to the group here shortly,” he said, “… so nobody’s second guessing who’s going to be doing what.”
And as for the residents in Tipton County, as well as his supporters, Tebbe’s message Tuesday night was simple.
“To those (who supported me), thank you for everything that you’ve done for me,” he said. “Everybody who came out and walked the streets of Tipton County for me, to those who have worked the polls for me, put the signs in the yard, everything. I 100% thank them for everything they’ve done to get me to the office of sheriff.”
“As for my message to the residents of Tipton County, I’m going to do the best job that I can do to keep the respect and honor that they have now showed me by electing me into the office, and I will continue to do the job that’s needed to be done so that Tipton County can continue moving forward.”
And in that process, Tebbe will also have the support of his opponent, Stout told the Tribune.
“Matt Tebbe and I are two of the most passionate people you can find,” she said. “So, I guarantee that we’ll be working together to make the department the best that it can be for the betterment of the community.”
And in the county’s other contested race of the night — Tipton County Council District 3 — Republican Janice Smith beat out her opponent, Democrat Maureen Dougherty, by an unofficial vote of 78% to 22%.
Both Tebbe and Smith will be sworn into office Jan. 1.
