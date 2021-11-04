TIPTON — The Tipton County Humane Society received a grant for up to $10,000 from the Tipton County Foundation that will aid in the eventual opening of its much-needed animal shelter.
The announcement was made late last month by Rick Chandler, a Tipton city councilman and liaison for the humane society, on the organization’s Facebook group page.
The grant will be used to fund a feasibility study for the animal shelter.
In addition, the foundation has allowed the humane society to access all of its money — more than $10,000 — in its foundation fund. Normally, only a certain percentage of the fund could be withdrawn per year.
The former will likely prove the most beneficial when it comes to convincing local elected officials to sign on to contributing money so the future animal shelter can provide its services to both the city and county. The county is one of few in the state that does not offer its citizens animal control services.
Despite a pitch campaign by Chandler earlier this year, some county officials were reluctant to sign off on allocating the requested $30,000 for the shelter to provide services to the unincorporated parts of the county.
A motion made at an August county commissioners meeting by Commissioner Nancy Cline to allocate $30,000 in the 2022 budget toward operations for the Humane Society of Tipton County died after it failed to receive a second. The request was not added to the 2022 budget by the county council, either.
Chandler hopes the feasibility study will provide a third-party and “impartial” viewpoint on the needs of the animal shelter.
“I think any time you can get a third party to provide their analysis, I think that’s something that could carry a lot of weight,” Chandler said.
Chandler and the humane society have had better luck with the city, where its council in June 2020 approved $10,000 for the purchase of a building at 825 W. Jefferson St. to secure a home for the animal shelter.
The City Council also allocated $30,000 for service, though that $30,000 will now be used to renovate the future shelter building, Chandler told the Tribune this week. The change comes after the humane society did not receive funding from the county — or the the $52,000 grant request this year from the foundation — that the humane society planned to use for renovating the shelter building.
That has pushed back the expected opening date of the shelter to the beginning of 2023.
Until then, work continues on the Jefferson Street building.
In March, dozens of volunteers helped clean up the formerly abandoned property. Last month, a gravel parking lot was installed for free by Unique Lawn Care and Landscaping. Next up will be installing electricity in the building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.