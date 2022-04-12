Tipton Solar Array
Photo provided

TIPTON — The Tipton County Commissioners on Monday approved a short-term moratorium on large-scale, commercial solar farms to give themselves time to draft an ordinance regulating future solar projects.

The board’s vote comes just a few days after the Tipton County Plan Commission voted to give a favorable recommendation to the commissioners regarding the moratorium.

The moratorium will last six months or until the county approves a solar ordinance.

While the county has regulations on wind power projects, it does not currently have an ordinance regulating large-scale, commercial solar farms.

The need for one has increased in the past year as the number of solar companies targeting Indiana for large-scale, commercial projects has increased. That said, no solar farm projects targeted for Tipton County have formally been announced.

ENGIE, a French multinational utility company, is proposing a 1,874-acre solar farm just southeast of the town of Greentown.

The largest solar farm in the U.S. — at 13,000 acres — is being built along Starke and Pulaski’s county lines. Aptly named Mammoth Solar, the project is expected to be completed by 2024 and is estimated to cost $1.5 billion.

