TIPTON — The first extensive renovation to the Tipton County Public Library in nearly two decades is underway.
The more than $800,000 renovation will add private meeting spaces, a revamped main entrance area to the library, new carpet, updated shelving, new and more seating and a makerspace.
The renovations have one main goal: get more of the public into the library even if they’re not there to check out any materials.
Jason Fields, director of the Tipton County Public Library, said the library has seen a bigger need for private meeting spaces for study groups, supervised parent visits and more.
In 2019, the library finished converting its fluorescent lighting to LEDs. At that same time, there were also plans to renovate the public areas and add meeting and study space.
Before those plans could be put into action, though, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. When Fields took over as director in early 2022, he and the board relaunched the previously planned renovation project.
Construction began a little more than a month ago and is expected to wrap up in mid-October.
The project will add four separate meeting rooms — one 15-person conference room, two small study rooms that can fit four to five people and a teen lounge room. The meeting rooms will have TVs in them so presentations or video calls can be done. The library is in the process of developing a reservation system for the new meeting and study rooms.
The library’s service desk is being moved and replaced with seating so the public can enjoy the skylight. New public seating and furniture will be placed throughout the library.
New, more modern and curved shelving will replace the current public materials area. The shelving will be shorter, at just about six feet high. The public area, except for the kids area, will receive new carpet.
The library’s computer lab will be moved toward the back of the library. What is now the computer lab will be repurposed as a makerspace. The new space will allow the public to use the library’s 3D printer, VHS to DVD converters, sewing machines, arts and crafts and more.
Remaining unchanged is the children’s area, the quiet reading room and the staff rooms and offices.
“We’re very excited about the changes,” Fields said. “We tried to get out the news to people, and I think there’s a buzz around (the renovations) as far as I’ve heard.”
The library’s last major overhaul was in 2006 when it underwent a $1.6 million renovation and expansion that included adding the quiet reading room, Indiana Room featuring family and local history resources and a Young Adult area for teens.
At that time, the children’s area was also updated to include a new activity, help desk and comfy furniture, and the public areas received new carpeting, lighting, wall coverings and HVAC.
