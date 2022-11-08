If you voted in Tipton County on Tuesday, chances are your “I Voted” sticker was designed by a local student.
Two students, one from Tipton Middle School, the other from Tri-Central High School, were among nine winners of a statewide “I Voted” sticker design contest.
Rylee Maddox, a sixth grader at Tipton Middle School, was one of three first-place winners of the contest. She was first in the fourth-through-eighth-grade category.
Rylee’s design features a ring of different colored arms with “I Voted” in the center. Her depiction of the diversity of voters helped her nab first place, according to a school news release.
“Not everyone could vote, but now everyone can vote,” Rylee said.
Her teacher told the class about the contest. Rylee, who considers herself an artsy person, decided to give it a shot.
She thought her first design was too original, so she looked up previous designs for inspirations.
“I basically combined a bunch of different designs together,” Rylee said.
Rylee said she wasn’t expecting to win and just tried to have fun with it. It came as a surprise when she was called down to the office, where Principal Melissa Kikta told her the good news.
Kikta had her wondering while the two sat in the principal’s office, door closed.
“She doesn’t close her door very often,” Rylee said. “I really thought I was in trouble.”
The Indiana Arts Commission reviewed the designs and judged them based on creativity and how well they represented Indiana. Natalie Chandler and Rylee were chosen out of more than 1,000 entries.
“It’s really awesome when we can encourage kids to get outside their comfort zone,” Kikta said.
Chandler’s sticker design netted her second place in the high school category. The sophomore at Tri-Central nailed the “represent Indiana” part of the contest.
There’s a cardinal — the state bird — in a racecar. It wears a helmet with the state emblem. The racecar has the number 19 on the side, as Indiana was the 19th state. There is a row of cornstalks, a staple of the Hoosier state.
“I Voted” appears across the top in red, white and blue coloring.
“I wanted to make it not too simple but not too detailed,” Chandler said.
Chandler said she worked on the design for about a day. Her dad gave her suggestions. She didn’t think she’d win, either.
“There were people who probably could do better,” Chandler said. “That I was one of those three was pretty cool.”
Three designs were chosen from each age level. The contest was open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
The winners were recognized last week in Indianapolis, where they got a tour of the Indiana Statehouse.
Rylee said she was excited to see her design in sticker form. Neither she nor anyone else at Tipton Middle School thought to take a picture of it ahead of time. The reception at the statehouse was the first time many saw it.
“More people from the statehouse picked her sticker than any other sticker,” Kikta said.
Stickers were distributed to county clerk’s offices across the state.
“Dad said he was going to try and track down a roll,” Rylee said.
