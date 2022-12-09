Abigail Phillips from Tipton High School is the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar for Tipton County.
Phillips was selected by the Tipton County Foundation out of 25 applicants.
The Tipton senior is a member of the National Honor Society, plays softball and basketball and is class president.
Phillips plans to attend Butler University to get her degree in speech, language and hearing sciences, then go on to get her master’s degree in speech pathology. She hopes to work at Tipton schools after she completes her degrees.
Each Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for four years of full tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment. The scholarship is for undergraduate students studying on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private, nonprofit college or university.
The primary purposes of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program are to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
